RSS

Jackie Greene

vampire weekend.jpg.jpe

The Subdudes haven’t released an album since 2009’s Flower Petals, which found the New Orleans R&B-tinged roots-rockers continuing to explore their usual working more

May 28, 2014 5:33 PM This Week in Milwaukee

black sheep rarities.jpg.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's Dope Folks Records specializes in vinyl pressings of rare and unreleased golden age hip-hop. Most of its releases, then, have come from relatively unknown names like Disco Beave, Reggie Capers and Bolaji, rappers who embodied their era.. more

Mar 13, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

It’s only fitting that California roots-rocker Jackie Greene titled his latest EP Grateful , since he owes much of his notoriety to the Grateful Dead, whose bassist Phil Lesh recruited the young player to join his Phil Lesh and Friends more

Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES