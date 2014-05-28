Jackie Greene
This Week in Milwaukee: May 29-June 4
The Subdudes haven’t released an album since 2009’s Flower Petals, which found the New Orleans R&B-tinged roots-rockers continuing to explore their usual working more
May 28, 2014 5:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dope Folks Celebrates 50 Releases with a Black Sheep Rarities EP
Milwaukee's Dope Folks Records specializes in vinyl pressings of rare and unreleased golden age hip-hop. Most of its releases, then, have come from relatively unknown names like Disco Beave, Reggie Capers and Bolaji, rappers who embodied their era.. more
Mar 13, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jackie Greene
It’s only fitting that California roots-rocker Jackie Greene titled his latest EP Grateful , since he owes much of his notoriety to the Grateful Dead, whose bassist Phil Lesh recruited the young player to join his Phil Lesh and Friends more
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee