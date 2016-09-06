RSS

Jackie Robinson

Milwaukee should be proud to have a native son standing up for what America should be, simply by sitting down. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:31 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

a+egateway_sportsmovies_1.jpg.jpe

Longtime columnist Richard Carter reminisces about his favorite sports movies. more

Aug 18, 2015 7:58 PM A&E Feature

Original Pickup line: “You wouldn’t happen to have an aspirin, would you?” James (Liev Schreiber) asks Nina (Jeanne Tripplehorn) at an airport lounge. Nine years later and living in a five-star Amsterdam loft, their perfect marriage disi... more

Feb 9, 2014 6:51 PM Home Movies

theater_fiststage.jpg.jpe

The First Stage Children’s Theater production of Jackie and Me is an inspirational tribute to Jackie Robinson, performed with the greatest of sincere intentions for a youthful audience. This is children’s theater and woe onto more

Apr 19, 2013 5:19 PM Theater

Imagine what it might have been like to see Jackie Robinson debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. The first black major league baseball player of the modern era was a herald of the civil rights movement—indeed, he was more

Apr 12, 2013 4:23 PM Theater

film1.jpg.jpe

When Jackie Robinson crossed the color line at Ebbets Field in 1947, many Americans weren’t ready to see a black man play ball in the same league as white men. Seven years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against legal more

Apr 9, 2013 11:51 PM Film Reviews

