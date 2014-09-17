Jackraasch
Twin Brother’s Album of Acceptance
For more than half a decade, singer-guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson played together in Jackraasch, a local group that specialized in the kind of bread-and-butter, guitar-based indie-rock that, as their bad luck would have it,... more
Sep 17, 2014 12:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Stream "Blood Money and Treason," The Latest from Milwaukee Folk Rockers Twin Brother
Last year the Milwaukee alt-rock duo Jackraasch quietly broke up, then promptly picked up where they left off. Singer/guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson rebranded themselves Twin Brother, adding a third man to the band, bassist Lodewij.. more
Nov 14, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
‘Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong’
Terry Teachout’s previous biographical subjects are George Balanchine and H. L. Mencken, so it’s a boon to Louis Armstrong fans that Teachout chose the great man for this new life story. Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong (Houghton Mifflin Har... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books
JackRaasch
Perhaps no Milwaukee band better conjures the sloppy indie-rock sounds of the Pacific Northwest than JackRaasch, a two-piece duo with wide-eyed songs a la Built to Spill, the livewire spirit of early Modes,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
What a night!
Obama didn't beat Team Clinton he put the team on the ropes. The contrast was startling. Obama, with an unbelievable margin of victory, gave a dynamic speech ending with "Yes We Can." His was an inspiring presidential speech while Senator Clinton .. more
Jan 27, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Sundance Daze
Sundance Film Festival Park City Utah - Day 7 Only at a film festival can you have one of your best experiences watching 12 year-old children, and younger, in prison. Seriously. Looking closely at children locked up inside an unnamed Russian.. more
Jan 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Reviews
Jackraasch
Perhaps no Milwaukee band better conjures the sloppy indie-rock sounds ofthe Pacific Nort Walk The Line ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Jackraasch
Mad Planet, 9 p.m. Perhaps no Milwaukee band better conjures the sloppy indie-rock sounds Shepherd Express ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee