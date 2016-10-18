Jackson Browne
Joan Baez Does One for the Innocence Project
Folk legend Joan Baez reflects on her long history of activism. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:13 PM Dave Gil de Rubio Music Feature
Jackson Browne @ The Riverside Theater
One might not know it from most of the songs he sang Tuesday night at the Riverside Theater, but Jackson Browne can be rather funny. It's doubtful that anyone bought a ticket to his performance,Concert Reviews more
Jul 16, 2014 10:43 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Amnesty International’s Concerts “Released!
WhenBritain’s Peter Benenson founded Amnesty International in 1961, he wasconfronted not only by the reality that human dignity was routinely abused inmost of the world, but by apologists for human rights abuse in the West. Theyfell.. more
Oct 24, 2013 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Hound Rises in Delafield
As the American Players Theatre closes out its season with the last of its openings in Spring Green, Wisconsin, The World's Stage Theatre Company also readies itself for the final productions of what has been a very productive summer for them. .. more
Aug 15, 2012 11:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tom Klein
Milwaukee-area musician Tom Klein gives the bum's rush to the influence of '80s soft/folk rock on today's indie sphere. His At the Line harkens to the real-deal male sensitivity of James Taylor and Jackson Browne. Although intended as an un more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Surgeons in Heat Hit the Ground Running
When singer and guitarist Johnathon Mayer left Appleton and relocated to Bay View in Septe Blueheels,Surgeons in Heat and Tim Schweiger share a 10 p.m. bill at Mad Planet onSaturd ,Music Feature more
Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Tyler Maas Music Feature
CSI: Milwaukee
In real life, crime fighting forensics aren’t quite as glamorous as its often depicted on television, but as this Discovery World exhibit illustrates from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, they’re still pretty high tech. Discovery World visitors can... more
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee