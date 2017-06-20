RSS
Jacob Bach
Outdoor Adventures in Wisconsin
In an Off the Cuff interview Good Lands Guides’ Jacob Bach extolls the importance of the outdoors and reminds readers that environmental protection should not be a partisan issue. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:08 PM Jennifer Walter Off the Cuff
UPAF Still Performing After 50 Years
Fifty years ago Milwaukee civic leaders banded together to found the United Performing Arts Fund, which celebrates its annual Campaign Launch on Monday, March 6. more
Feb 21, 2017 1:28 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Ninja Woman Triumphs in Action Musical
T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical continued its monthly journey in March into long-form musical improv. The title drawn from audience suggestions this month was Book of Ninjas more
Mar 24, 2014 6:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
