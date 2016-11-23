RSS

Jacob D. Bach

Nov 23, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

11168771_105887859742976_3607283627482778324_n.jpg.jpe

Billed as, “The podcast where straight men talk about gay things,” Yeah, Bro! is hosted by Milwaukee funny man/T.I.M. The Improvised Musical guru Jacob D. Bach. Honestly, I’ve been meaning to get around to listening to the podcast. Real.. more

Aug 19, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_xfilemusical.jpg.jpe

Back in 1996, TV writers Glen Morgan and James Wong had returned to work on "The X-Files" after a brief hiatus. Now in its fourth season, the series owed some of its initial success to the work of Morgan and Wong. The returning writers wanted to m.. more

Apr 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_tim.jpg.jpe

I’d always thought it might be fun to write an opera about the cycles of a washing machine. That doesn’t really have anything to do with the rest of this blog. I just think that it’d be cool. That’s all. I guess the big segue here is that there ar.. more

Feb 13, 2015 3:13 PM Theater

improv_class.jpg.jpe

Ilove the local theater community. It’s probably been a while since I’ve comeright out and said as much. Here’s another reason why: Someone is hosting aworkshop for “Intro to Musical Improv and Using Film & Theatre Genres inImprov.” To thos.. more

Nov 13, 2014 8:49 AM Theater

In light of musical theater's popularity, it's kind of surprising that it's not made fun of more often. This is where T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical comes in. Once per month at ComedySportz in Milwaukee, a group of talented more

Dec 27, 2012 5:04 PM Theater

blogimage13342.jpe

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more

Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11972.jpe

Media is more accessible to us than ever with conveniences like Video on Demand, DVD rental-by-mail services and the sale of inexpensive movies at big-box stores, but in watching movies on our computers or even on a stunning 65-inch HD 1080... more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage11537.jpe

In Brooklyn's Finest, the relatively small amount of power vested in three cops corrupts them absolutely. Gere, Cheadle and Hawke portray Brooklyn police officers using their authority to better their own situations. Three parallel stories ... more

Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage10925.jpe

The North Carolina punk band Antiseen’s biggest claim to fame might be backing transgressive icon G.G. Allin on his famed Murder Junkies album, but the group’s roots in the American punk scene date back to 1983, well before that 1991 more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES