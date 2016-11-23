Jacob D. Bach
Appetite at the Power Plant
Nov 23, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Yeah, Bro Lives
Billed as, “The podcast where straight men talk about gay things,” Yeah, Bro! is hosted by Milwaukee funny man/T.I.M. The Improvised Musical guru Jacob D. Bach. Honestly, I’ve been meaning to get around to listening to the podcast. Real.. more
Aug 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'A Musical X-File' at ComedySportz this Weekend
Back in 1996, TV writers Glen Morgan and James Wong had returned to work on "The X-Files" after a brief hiatus. Now in its fourth season, the series owed some of its initial success to the work of Morgan and Wong. The returning writers wanted to m.. more
Apr 23, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
T.I.M. to Take a Tumble Through the Cycle
I’d always thought it might be fun to write an opera about the cycles of a washing machine. That doesn’t really have anything to do with the rest of this blog. I just think that it’d be cool. That’s all. I guess the big segue here is that there ar.. more
Feb 13, 2015 3:13 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jacob D. Bach Improv Workshop Next Week
Ilove the local theater community. It’s probably been a while since I’ve comeright out and said as much. Here’s another reason why: Someone is hosting aworkshop for “Intro to Musical Improv and Using Film & Theatre Genres inImprov.” To thos.. more
Nov 13, 2014 8:49 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Funny Side of Musicals
In light of musical theater's popularity, it's kind of surprising that it's not made fun of more often. This is where T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical comes in. Once per month at ComedySportz in Milwaukee, a group of talented more
Dec 27, 2012 5:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Times Cinema: A Vintage Movie House
Media is more accessible to us than ever with conveniences like Video on Demand, DVD rental-by-mail services and the sale of inexpensive movies at big-box stores, but in watching movies on our computers or even on a stunning 65-inch HD 1080... more
Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In Brooklyn's Finest, the relatively small amount of power vested in three cops corrupts them absolutely. Gere, Cheadle and Hawke portray Brooklyn police officers using their authority to better their own situations. Three parallel stories ... more
Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Antiseen w/ Joe Buck and The Goddamn Gallows
The North Carolina punk band Antiseen’s biggest claim to fame might be backing transgressive icon G.G. Allin on his famed Murder Junkies album, but the group’s roots in the American punk scene date back to 1983, well before that 1991 more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments