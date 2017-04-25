Jacob Latimore
Film Clips: April 27, 2017
The Circle, adapted from Dave Eggers’ 2013 novel, is a sci-fi thriller that echoes George Orwell’s 1984.In How to Be a Latin Lover, Latin gigolo Maximo (Eugenio Derbez), who has grown flabby and lazy over the years, must adapt to his new li... more
Apr 25, 2017 2:59 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Will Smith Finds Time, Death and Love in ‘Collateral Beauty’
Along with its uncertain tone, where laughter rear-ends tears in low speed collisions, the screenplay in Will Smith’s new film, Collateral Beauty, groans with unbelievable plot points. Director David Frankel showed a talent for comedy with ... more
Dec 13, 2016 3:29 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The KISSmas Bash w/ Wiz Khalifa and Meghan Trainor @ The Rave
Wiz Khalifa breathed life into 103.7 KISS-FM’s KISSmas Bash holiday concert. more
Dec 18, 2014 2:50 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Film Clips: Nov. 27
This contemporary adaptation of Langston Hughes’ play follows the lessons learned by street-wise Baltimore teen Langston (Jacob Latimore). When his single mom (Jennifer Hudson) takes Langston to New York City to spend the holidays with his ... more
Nov 27, 2013 12:35 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Local Music Wrap-Up: Jacob Latimore, ¡OYE!, Aliesa Nicole, Hero of a Hundred Fights
After working his way up through Radio Disney, a sort of farm system for aspiring pop singers, and relocating to Atlanta,14-year-old Milwaukee native Jacob Latimore signed a deal with Jive Records last year. The son of one of the singers for the M.. more
May 10, 2011 4:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Decibully
Def Jam rappers aren’t the only ones subject to development hell. Milwaukee’s saturnine indie-rockers Decibully took years to craft a follow-up to 2005’s Sing Out America, only to learn their one-time label, Polyvinyl, has no interest in more
May 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee