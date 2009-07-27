RSS
Jacob Schneider
Words from the Genuis: An Interview with GZA from the Wu-Tang Clan
After a delayed, then rushed performance at Apartment 720 Thursday night—or, technic Liquid Swords ,Music Feature more
Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Jacob Schneider Music Feature
Lupe Fiasco @ Summerfest
Making his return to the Miller Lite Oasis stage to the sounds of "Genesis," the Food & Liquor ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Jacob Schneider Concert Reviews
Phish @ Alpine Valley June 20-21, 2009
Fresh off the heels of their first Bonnaroo performance, and still rolling on the steam from their Fenway Park debut, the unrivaled kings of the jam scene brought the first leg of their summer tour to a dramatic close with two nights of spe... more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Jacob Schneider Concert Reviews 1 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!