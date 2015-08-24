Jacque Troy
A Dog Onstage in Door County
In the past, Katherine Duffy has appeared onstage with the Milwaukee Rep and the Skylight Music Theatre. This month she’s playing a dog in Door County. Yes, late this summer, the actress is starring as the title character in a production of A.R... more
Aug 24, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's 'Bus Stop' Keeps It Moving
William Inge's classic Bus Stop is a fun ensemble piece. It's light enough that one doesn't have to over-think it, but also deep enough to offer complexity for those interested in a bit more. The challenge for any production is to juggle th more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Lines Up 1950s 'Bus Stop'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its commitment to working with area university theater programs as it opens William Inge's Bus Stop in collaboration with UW-Parkside. Bus Stop is a mid-'50s comedy perhaps best known... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Flieller and Troy: A Comedy For Two
Jeffrey Hatcher is one of the single best comedic playwrights working today. I could go on for thousands of words about all the stuff that he’s written, but his Three Viewings (which I saw with Kopper Bear productions several years ago) and Murd.. more
Oct 10, 2011 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Lion In . . . Summer
It’s always nice to see a fundraiser for a theatre company also serve as its own form of performance art. Fools For Tragedy’s debut show is a remarkably promising new Shakespeare mutation that will be raising funds for Soulstice Theatre. Looking .. more
Jul 9, 2011 9:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Hot Music: A humid, sun-drenched summer afternoon didn't deter a crowd from packing the “Sinkhole de My-Oh” concert held in the North Avenue parking lot for Chubby's Cheesesteaks, Sil's Drive-Thru and the Hotch-A-Do restaurant. To support t... more
Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Earth, Wind and Fire w/ Chicago
Earth, Wind and Fire share tonight’s bill with the similarly large and similarly veteran jazz-rock band Chicago, which has been touring for four decades without ever taking a hiatus. Many of its original members remain, includi,Today i... more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee