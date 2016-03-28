Jade Taylor
Two Interesting Pairs in Brief Music on the Small Stage
Ordinary Days could be anywhere. The set by Scenic Designer Burt Gross is simple and elegant with functional pieces that suggest the skyline of a major city. There are specific references in the script that firmly set the show in New York City.. more
Mar 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Radium Girl drama with the Umbrella Group Next Month
We take it for granted that the time will shine at us. For most people it’s kind of a rare occasion when they think to check the time and aren’t consulting some backlit digital display. There was a time not too long ago when this was kind .. more
Jun 10, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wicked Whiskey Weekend
Whiskey Bar is throwing the ultimate bash this Halloween! The three-night extravaganza takes place October 28-30, 2010. Thursday includes a Pumpkin Carving Contest, the winner gets either a year supply of Miller Lite or Jack Daniels! Plus, ... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Head ‘Into the Woods’ With Sondheim, Off the Wall
Off the Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman adds some stylish touches while exploring the dark end of fairy tales in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The tiny space of the studio theater is split in half. The audience sits on the right, an... more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater