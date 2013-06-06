RSS
Jaden Smith
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 6
In the whimsical indie romantic comedy Dorfman in Love, frumpy Deb Dorfman (Sara Rue) thinks she finally has her more
Jun 6, 2013 2:33 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
After Earth
Love and rivalry between father and son, the odyssey of searching for a passage home, the slaying of monsters—ancient and enduring themes in myth and literature. After Earth shapes them as science fiction with Will and more
May 30, 2013 1:16 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: May 27
One thousand years in the future, humanity has abandoned earth and now resides somewhere beyond our solar system. The Legendary Ranger, Cypher Raige (Will Smith), is training his undisciplined teenage son Kitai more
May 27, 2013 11:53 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
