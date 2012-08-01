RSS
Jagjaguwar
Sharon Van Etten's Songs of Heartbreak and Transience
“The thing about revisiting cities: People ask what your favorite city is and what you're looking forward... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Music Feature
Justin Vernon, Megafaun, P.O.S. Make Up New Supergroup, Gayngs
Jagjaguwar Records, already home to two of singer-songwriter Justin Vernon's projects, Bon Iver and Volcano Choir, announced today a release by a new supergroup featuring Vernon: Gayngs. The lineup is spectacular and a little bizarre, featuring me.. more
Feb 17, 2010 6:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Clippers vs. Bucks
The L.A. Clippers challenge the Milwaukee bucks tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!