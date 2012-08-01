RSS

Jagjaguwar

blogimage19448.jpe

“The thing about revisiting cities: People ask what your favorite city is and what you're looking forward... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage4923.jpe

Jagjaguwar Records, already home to two of singer-songwriter Justin Vernon's projects, Bon Iver and Volcano Choir, announced today a release by a new supergroup featuring Vernon: Gayngs. The lineup is spectacular and a little bizarre, featuring me.. more

Feb 17, 2010 6:04 PM On Music

blogimage4923.jpe

The L.A. Clippers challenge the Milwaukee bucks tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES