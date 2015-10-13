Jahmes Finlayson
Renaissance Theaterworks Remembers Emmett Till
Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Milwaukee premiere of Ifa Bayeza’s The Ballad of Emmett Till, Oct. 23-Nov. 15. more
Oct 13, 2015 7:51 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks Remembers Emmett Till
Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Milwaukee premiere of Ifa Bayeza’s The Ballad of Emmett Till, Oct. 23-Nov. 15. Plus: other upcoming theater openings. more
Oct 8, 2015 2:40 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Night of Magic, Revelry and Remembrance
Milwaukee Public Theatre celebrated its 40th anniversary with the “Steampunk Circus of Metamorphosis.” The event transformed the company’s space in the Shops of Grand Avenue into a 19th-century carnival with wandering more
Sep 23, 2014 12:46 AM Selena Milewski Theater
'A Midnight Cry' Returns To First Stage
Driving past Johnson Park on Fond du Lac Avenue between 17th and 20th Streets, you wouldn’t guess it was the site in 1842 of Deacon Samuel Brown’s farm more
Jan 5, 2014 9:49 PM John Schneider A&E Feature