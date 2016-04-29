Jake Culhane
City Guide 2016: The Old
Noteworthy Milwaukee establishments founded in Milwaukee prior to 1980. more
Apr 29, 2016 11:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
Film Clips: Barbershop: The Next Cut and More
In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin’s barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The Importance of Art in Education
Julia Magnasco grew up with First Stage, Milwaukee’s theater for young audiences. She was a performer, an intern, a TA and now she is the company’s education director. As such, she oversees a variety of programs in which First Stage visits ... more
Apr 5, 2016 1:50 PM Jake Culhane Off the Cuff
Learning and Conserving with Kohl’s Wild Theater
Kohl’s Wild Theater begins its sixth season providing shows for the whole family at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Memorial Day weekend. Theatrical shows run through Labor Day weekend, with miniature stage performances as well as exhibit-speci... more
May 24, 2016 4:21 PM Jake Culhane A&E Feature 1 Comments
Gabriela Martina: No White Shoes
Swiss-born vocalist Gabriela Martina’s debut album No White Shoes is a compelling showcase of diverse sound, and a marvelous voice. At its core, the album is bebop jazz infused with contemporary techno and rock, all held together by Martina... more
Apr 19, 2016 1:44 PM Jake Culhane Album Reviews
John Doe: The Westerner (Cool Rock Records/Thirty Tigers)
John Doe stepped away from his band, X, to create The Westerner, a blending of psychedelic soul with the hot intensity of the Arizona desert. more
Apr 12, 2016 2:16 PM Jake Culhane Album Reviews
XIXA: Shift and Shadow (Barbès Records)
Tucson’s XIXA’s debut, Shift and Shadow, is just as moody and mysterious as the titular track suggests, a blending of psychedelic sounds with lively cumbia beats. Each of the four tracks presents a distinct mix of ’80s synth-rock with Latin... more
Feb 16, 2016 4:05 PM Jake Culhane Album Reviews