Jake Culhane

Noteworthy Milwaukee establishments founded in Milwaukee prior to 1980. more

Apr 29, 2016 11:16 AM City Guide

In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin’s barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Film Clips

Julia Magnasco grew up with First Stage, Milwaukee’s theater for young audiences. She was a performer, an intern, a TA and now she is the company’s education director. As such, she oversees a variety of programs in which First Stage visits ... more

Apr 5, 2016 1:50 PM Off the Cuff

Kohl’s Wild Theater begins its sixth season providing shows for the whole family at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Memorial Day weekend. Theatrical shows run through Labor Day weekend, with miniature stage performances as well as exhibit-speci... more

May 24, 2016 4:21 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Swiss-born vocalist Gabriela Martina’s debut album No White Shoes is a compelling showcase of diverse sound, and a marvelous voice. At its core, the album is bebop jazz infused with contemporary techno and rock, all held together by Martina... more

Apr 19, 2016 1:44 PM Album Reviews

John Doe stepped away from his band, X, to create The Westerner, a blending of psychedelic soul with the hot intensity of the Arizona desert. more

Apr 12, 2016 2:16 PM Album Reviews

Tucson’s XIXA’s debut, Shift and Shadow, is just as moody and mysterious as the titular track suggests, a blending of psychedelic sounds with lively cumbia beats. Each of the four tracks presents a distinct mix of ’80s synth-rock with Latin... more

Feb 16, 2016 4:05 PM Album Reviews

