RSS

Jake Gyllenhaal

everest.jpg.jpe

Based on a true story, Everest sketches out the dangers of climbing the world’s tallest peak. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Keira Knightley and Josh Brolin.Reissued together on DVD, Robert Mugge’s Hawaiian Rainbow (1987) and Kumu Hula: Ke... more

Jan 19, 2016 4:21 PM Home Movies

film_southpaw.jpg.jpe

With a screenplay that is a hopelessly melodramatic regurgitation of hackneyed clichés from the hoary genre of boxing films, director Antone Fuqua’s Southpaw is a disappointment. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:24 PM Film Reviews

Adapted from the 2011 bestseller by British author S. J. Watson, this thriller introduces Christine Lucas (Nicole Kidman), a 40-year-old woman unable to retain new memories once she goes to bed each night. Awakening daily to a home she does... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:57 AM Film Clips

Josh Holloway takes a starring turn as Jason Blake, a one-time championship basketball coach with a lot left to prove when he’s recruited to field a winning dance crew by Los Angeles hip hop mogul Dante (Laz Alonso). The pressure’s on since... more

Sep 18, 2013 1:40 AM Film Clips

The story of Philippe Petit, the Frenchman who walked on a tightrope between the Twin Towers in 1974, has been told on film in the excellent 2008 documentary Man on Wire. Petit's amazing feat also became a Caldecott Award-wining children's story b.. more

Aug 19, 2011 11:35 AM I Hate Hollywood

This is so Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES