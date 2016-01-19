Jake Gyllenhaal
Based on a true story, Everest sketches out the dangers of climbing the world’s tallest peak. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Keira Knightley and Josh Brolin.Reissued together on DVD, Robert Mugge’s Hawaiian Rainbow (1987) and Kumu Hula: Ke... more
Jan 19, 2016 4:21 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Southpaw
With a screenplay that is a hopelessly melodramatic regurgitation of hackneyed clichés from the hoary genre of boxing films, director Antone Fuqua’s Southpaw is a disappointment. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:24 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: Oct. 29
Adapted from the 2011 bestseller by British author S. J. Watson, this thriller introduces Christine Lucas (Nicole Kidman), a 40-year-old woman unable to retain new memories once she goes to bed each night. Awakening daily to a home she does... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:57 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Sept. 18
Josh Holloway takes a starring turn as Jason Blake, a one-time championship basketball coach with a lot left to prove when he’s recruited to field a winning dance crew by Los Angeles hip hop mogul Dante (Laz Alonso). The pressure’s on since... more
Sep 18, 2013 1:40 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Walking Between the Twin Towers
The story of Philippe Petit, the Frenchman who walked on a tightrope between the Twin Towers in 1974, has been told on film in the excellent 2008 documentary Man on Wire. Petit's amazing feat also became a Caldecott Award-wining children's story b.. more
Aug 19, 2011 11:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Can Milwaukee’s Parks Be Saved?
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments