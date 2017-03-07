Jake Konrath
Taking on Shakespeare in Boulevard Theatre Production
Teacher and student navigate the complexities of densely packed storytelling in John Murrell’s Taking Shakespeare. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 3.2.17
The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
How To Succeed In Elm Grove
Elm Grove’s Sunset Playhouse reaches for something ambitious with its production of the durable hit musical How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. The performance itself is a little rough around the edges musically more
Jul 24, 2013 1:15 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Comical Musical Manual
Shepherd Mead worked as a mailroom clerk at an advertising agency. In the course of an eventful several years, he became vice president of the company. Mead spoofed his success story in his 1952 parody of traditional more
Jul 19, 2013 12:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater