How much do you want to bet from the red, yellow and green motif emblazoning the front of The Providence EP’s cover that Milwaukee’s Jake Paul Band have some kind of reggae fixation going on? Consider yourself a winner if more
Jul 24, 2013 12:38 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Jake Paul Band
If you have been waiting for a '90s revival, check out Milwaukee's Jake Paul Band. That decade never left their hearts, if The Jailbreak is any indication. The group's trick is that they don't take any one style from that time in whole more
Feb 6, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Jake Paul Band
A jammy Milwaukee singer-songwriter in the Jack Johnson/G. Love mold, Jake Paul sings acoustic shuffles about positivity and rising above in a breathy voice that recalls Sublime's Bradley Nowell... more
Aug 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee