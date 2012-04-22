Jalapeno Loco
Rosencrantz, Guildenstern and Matt Daniels
First Stage's Young Company closes out its season with a production of Tom Stoppard's classic absurdist existentialist tragicomedy Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead . The twisted margins of Hamlet take center stage in a show that probably d.. more
Apr 22, 2012 10:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Short Orders (Jalapeno Loco)
Oneof the area’s most consistent Mexican restaurants is located just ashort distance from the airport: Jalapeno Loco (5067 S. Howell Ave.).Everything is good, whether your pr,Dining Out more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Going Loco for Tacos
When Jalapeno Loco opened in the mid-1990s, the restaurant occupied a modestspot near downtown Cudahy. It quickly proved successful, earning asolid reputation for its Mexican food and margaritas.,Dining Out more
Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
After School Special At The Alchemist Theatre
When I was talking with local playwright/comedy guy Patrick Schmitz last week, he’d invited me to a show that I will be unable to make it to this coming Sunday. It’s kind of a big disappointment that I can’t make it. Schmitz’s work teaching impro.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater