democracyinchains.jpg.jpe

Two new books, Nancy MacLean’s Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America and Ganesh Sitaraman’s The Crisis of the Middle-Class Constitution, reflect on the danger to American democracy posed by th... more

Jul 14, 2017 9:24 AM Books

localmusic_stereofrontier.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee jam band Stereo Frontier looked to The Beatles as they spent two years recording their latest record. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:34 PM Local Music

localmusic_undercoverorganism_(bycharliekautz).jpg.jpe

It took plenty of trial and error for Milwaukee’s Undercover Organism to hone their tricky fusion of jam and electronic music. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:12 PM Local Music

musicgateway_galactic_(byzacksmith).jpg.jpe

The New Orleans ensemble Galactic looks to the future on their latest record, Into The Deep. more

Apr 5, 2016 1:42 PM Music Feature

horseshoes.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Maegan Krause

The jammy Stevens Point string band Horseshoes & Hand Grenades blended originals, covers, drinking tunes and holiday oddities during Saturday night’s marathon set. more

Dec 21, 2015 11:20 AM Concert Reviews

homemoviesoneeyedgirl.jpg.jpe

Travis is a burned-out psychiatrist traumatized by the suicide of a patient with whom he had an affair. One Eyed Girl peers unblinkingly into a postmodern abyss. The Jam’s story is told on The Jam: About the Young Idea, a documentary featur... more

Dec 15, 2015 10:25 PM Home Movies

futureporn.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s jazz scene received a shock in January when the owner of The Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.) announced that he was selling the venerable establishment. The East Side club has been home to internationally recognized jazz musici... more

Jul 2, 2014 1:57 AM Local Music

built to spill turner hall ballroom live milwaukee 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Whereas many of Built to Spill's slacker-rock contemporaries broke up nearly a generation ago, frontman Doug Martsch and company have soldiered on heartily for more than two decades, putting out s,Concert Reviews more

Nov 18, 2013 10:06 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage18099.jpe

Megafaun is on the unglamorous end of one of music's most romanticized origin stories. In 2006, singer-songwriter... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Deadspin has a screen grab of Owen Daniels Facebook status talking about how he's holding out from organized team activities since he's unhappy with the contract he's been offered.According to the Houston Chronicle: Daniels, 26, who had participat.. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3600.jpe

H/T to Ryan at the Pabst for this: Wilco just debuted the so-bad-it's-good cover art for their upcoming Wilco (The Album), which was shot during the band's recent stay in Milwaukee and very clearly shows Mader's restaurant in the background—and a .. more

May 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3106.jpe

It seems believable enough: Nine Inch Nails has released yet another out-of-nowhere free download album, but, yeah, it's an April Fool's Day joke. This one's pretty good, though, since it's unusually mean-spirited, and further escalates the amazin.. more

Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

There’s a scene near the beginning of Flash of Genius that neatly and amusingly speaks volumes about its protagonist, Dr. Robert Kearns (Greg Kinnear). One night the electrical engineering instructor at a Detroit college is confronted by his sexy.. more

Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3853.jpe

One of the oddest entities to make a name in the expansive jam scene, Buckethead is a masked performer with a bucket on his head who claims to have been raised by chickens. He plays difficult and dense prog,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3600.jpe

Historically, jam bands’ attempts at rap have been, well, awful. Just bloody awful&m The Wedding Singer ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

blogimage3553.jpe

With their keyboard-drum setup, the Benevento/Russo Duo initially earned hasty comparisons to Medeski Martin & Wood, even though the duo’s jams are far trippier and often heavier than the more sea,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3106.jpe

Annin Her ,Art more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage2144.jpe

The touring Denver jam band Kinetix splits a 9 p.m. Shank Hall bill tonight with a like-minded jam band from closer to home, Minneapolis’ hard-touring Down Lo. Both bands rely heavily on spry, funky ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1875.jpe

It appears that the String Cheese Incident, once reigning gods of the jam scene, has all Romeo and Juliet ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1661.jpe

A burgeoning singer-songwriter in a jam-rock circuit oversaturated with burgeoning singer Idon’t want digital television, and I don’t have cable or satelliteservice. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

