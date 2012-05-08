RSS

Jamaican

blogimage18614.jpe

Most food trucks are restricted by their size; it's difficult, if not impossible, for a cramped kitchen on wheels... more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Ask a film critic to locate the golden age of cinema and you’ll likely hear one of two answers: the late ‘30s era of The Wizard of Oz and Gone With the Wind, or the late ‘60s-early ‘70s period bracketed by Bonnie andClyde and Star Wars. Scree.. more

Jul 17, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4014.jpe

ThePainted Parrot (8028 W. National Ave.) is a fun, colorful restaurantthat follows a Caribbean theme. Jamaican murals cover the walls andreggae music blasts from behi,Dining Out more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage2708.jpe

“We can go to the tropics, sip pina coladas,” Sean Kingston suggests on his hit “Take You There,” “or we can go to the slums, where killas get hung.” To no one’s surprise, Kingston opts for the feel-good former option. His is a modern, MTV spring... more

Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES