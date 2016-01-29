James Boland
No Dice Improv Next Month
Once again next month James Boland GMs another evening of improv comedy/fantasy role-playing hybrid as he and a party of Milwaukee improv comics present No Dice: Improvised DnD. It’s the classic paper-and-dice role-playing game without th.. more
Jan 29, 2016
Mojo Dojo Student Showcase at Month’s End
James Boland: the mind behind No Dice: Improv DnD has been teaching a course in comedy called Mojo Dojo. Knowing absolutely nothing about it, I can honestly say the class sounds interesting. Boland’s actually a very funny guy. I’ve seen him in a n.. more
Jul 24, 2015
Patrick Schmitz’ Romeo & Juliet On Indiegogo
Writer/directorPatrick Schmitz (best-known for Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer ) has anew project for the summer. It’s a comic take on Shakespeare’s Romeo &Juliet . Schmitz is a very witty guy, which should be reason enough to lookforward to t.. more
May 5, 2014
Al and Jim's One Man Show
Possibly the cleverest title for a show all year, Al & Jim’s One Man Show also sounds like kind of a clever idea for a show. The idea goes something like this: improv comics Alex Grindeland and James Boland take audience suggestions to creat.. more
Feb 25, 2011
Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H. Holmes
Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka Dr. H. more
Oct 7, 2010
‘Sinkhole de My-Oh’
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I don’t want to say we’ve had a tad way too much of the humidity ’round our neck of the woods day after day after day, but I got out of the shower just more
Aug 12, 2010
Seven Keys to Slaughter Peak
For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical more
Mar 23, 2010
NeverShoutNever
NeverShoutNever aka Christofer Drew, the trendsetter from Joplin, Mo., has stirred up a fr Me and My Uke ,CD Reviews more
May 9, 2009
Sara Watkins
During her years with the bluegrass-revival trio Nickel Creek, Sara Watkins grew into a formidable songwriter, penning sad, traditional country numbers with an unusual sense of drama. But with her small voice and meek stage presence, she wa... more
May 6, 2009