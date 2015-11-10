RSS

James Bond

artk_cartoon.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? more

Nov 10, 2015 4:08 PM Art for Art's Sake

bond.jpg.jpe

DAvid Luhrssen reviews 'Spectre,' the latest entry in the never-ending James Bond saga. more

Nov 7, 2015 1:00 PM Film Reviews

product_detail_saint.jpg.jpe

Shout Factory

Oct 1, 2015 1:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

ihatehollywood_rogermoore.jpg.jpe

Roger Moore enjoyed few big screen roles before inheriting Sean Connery’s license tokill in the James Bond franchise. But he had served a long apprenticeship ontelevision, especially in the popular British export “The Saint” (1962-1969),wher.. more

May 28, 2015 2:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

film_kingsman_photobyjaapbuitendijk.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jaap Buitendijk - TM and Â© 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Colin Firth stars in a failed attempt to adapt Mark Millar’s graphic novel Kingsman. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:47 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

film.jpg.jpe

Pierce Brosnan just can’t get enough spy games. The former James Bond returns to the glamorous world of espionage and foreign intrigue in The November Man. Based on the novels by Bill Granger, The November Man moves its thin, increasingly ... more

Sep 1, 2014 10:06 PM Film Reviews

blogimage12102.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more

Sep 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11665.jpe

The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

art7664nar.jpg.jpe

Inevitably at some point in September, there’s some kind of huge rush to the stage. It manifests itself in different ways every September. This month there’s a big pile-up of openings between September 10th and the 14th. Here’s a quick look at the.. more

Sep 7, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

I may have been alone among film critics in calling Quantum of Solace the best Bond ever, but millions of moviegoers were willing to meet my opinion at least half way. Quantum of Solace scored the biggest opening weekend ever for 007. And the jug.. more

Nov 24, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The movie's handlers are adamant: no reviews of Quantum of Solace until the film's opening day, Friday. But I can tell you one thing ahead of time. My opinion: it's the best James Bond movie ever. Read my review online this Friday at ExpressMilwau.. more

Nov 12, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Make sure that on November 7th, from 9 to 11 pm, you are drinking and partying at Star Bar. This is your chance to pick up your movie pass to see the new James Bond flick, Quantum of Solace, before it hits the theaters! Also, the Street Tea... more

Nov 7, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions 2 Comments

blogimage1591.jpe

Alright, I've given it a day or two to sink it, but the new Jack White and Alicia Keys song is majorly rough. Like, demo rough. Or first-take rough. Or Alicia Keys didn't know they were actually recording rough: I wasn't .. more

Sep 19, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2023.jpe

Ah,nostalgia. Longtime Milwaukeemainstay Danny J has gathered some friends to bask in Milwaukee's Soul of Rock& Roll ,CD Reviews more

May 6, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage1941.jpe

readers are well acquainted with the Bonobo and CongoBiodiversity Initiative, launched 10 ,News Features more

Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage1591.jpe

The Charles Allis Art Museum continues its series of classic, biographical films tonight Magnificent Doll ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES