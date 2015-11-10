James Bond
Yore the Best
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? more
Nov 10, 2015 4:08 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
The 'Spectre' Haunting James Bond
DAvid Luhrssen reviews 'Spectre,' the latest entry in the never-ending James Bond saga. more
Nov 7, 2015 1:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Saint (Again)
Oct 1, 2015 1:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Roger Moore’s Apprenticeship
Roger Moore enjoyed few big screen roles before inheriting Sean Connery’s license tokill in the James Bond franchise. But he had served a long apprenticeship ontelevision, especially in the popular British export “The Saint” (1962-1969),wher.. more
May 28, 2015 2:45 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
‘Kingsman’: Homage or parody?
Colin Firth stars in a failed attempt to adapt Mark Millar’s graphic novel Kingsman. more
Feb 17, 2015 9:47 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews 1 Comments
The November Man
Pierce Brosnan just can’t get enough spy games. The former James Bond returns to the glamorous world of espionage and foreign intrigue in The November Man. Based on the novels by Bill Granger, The November Man moves its thin, increasingly ... more
Sep 1, 2014 10:06 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Psycho Beach Party
Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more
Sep 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
German Fest
The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but more
Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Seven Shows In Seven Days
Inevitably at some point in September, there’s some kind of huge rush to the stage. It manifests itself in different ways every September. This month there’s a big pile-up of openings between September 10th and the 14th. Here’s a quick look at the.. more
Sep 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Quantum of Criticism
I may have been alone among film critics in calling Quantum of Solace the best Bond ever, but millions of moviegoers were willing to meet my opinion at least half way. Quantum of Solace scored the biggest opening weekend ever for 007. And the jug.. more
Nov 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bonded
The movie's handlers are adamant: no reviews of Quantum of Solace until the film's opening day, Friday. But I can tell you one thing ahead of time. My opinion: it's the best James Bond movie ever. Read my review online this Friday at ExpressMilwau.. more
Nov 12, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Quantum Promotion (11/7)
Make sure that on November 7th, from 9 to 11 pm, you are drinking and partying at Star Bar. This is your chance to pick up your movie pass to see the new James Bond flick, Quantum of Solace, before it hits the theaters! Also, the Street Tea... more
Nov 7, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 2 Comments
Jack White and Alicia Keys Spit on Bond's Grave
Alright, I've given it a day or two to sink it, but the new Jack White and Alicia Keys song is majorly rough. Like, demo rough. Or first-take rough. Or Alicia Keys didn't know they were actually recording rough: I wasn't .. more
Sep 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Danny J featuring Mark Shurilla & The Greatest Hits, Larry Lynne
Ah,nostalgia. Longtime Milwaukeemainstay Danny J has gathered some friends to bask in Milwaukee's Soul of Rock& Roll ,CD Reviews more
May 6, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Dispatches from the Congo
readers are well acquainted with the Bonobo and CongoBiodiversity Initiative, launched 10 ,News Features more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Gay Reinartz News Features
Magnificent Doll
The Charles Allis Art Museum continues its series of classic, biographical films tonight Magnificent Doll ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments