James Cagney
Billy Wilder’s Cold War Comedy
Billy Wilder was among the mostincisive writer-directors from Hollywood’s golden age. Little wonder he wasresponsible for one of the best Cold War comedies, One Two Three (1961), outnow on Blu-ray.One Two Three is set in the.. more
May 27, 2017 3:16 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Newspapers on Film
Many great films have used newspapers in plots and settings. All the President’s Men is one of the best. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:23 PM Richard G. Carter Film Reviews
‘Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well’ at Skylight Opera Theatre
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured specifi... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
