RSS

James Cameron

reggiejackson.jpg.jpe

For some, the 2008 closing of America’s Black Holocaust Museum marked the end of a dream. But others refused to let one of Milwaukee’s singular cultural institutions die. By 2010 the Black Holocaust Museum reappeared in virtual form. At a F... more

Mar 7, 2017 5:04 PM News Features

offthecuff_fran.jpg.jpe

Sarah Terez Rosenblum interviews Fran Kaplan, coordinator of America’s Black Holocaust Museum’s Virtual Museum. Kaplan speaks about her work with the late Dr. James Cameron and the mission of ABHM. more

Dec 23, 2014 10:17 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

william-gibson1.jpg.jpe

William Gibson, one of the most innovative science fiction writers of the last 30 years, invented “cyberpunk” with the publication of his novel Neuromancer in 1984. Since then, cyberpunk has become a pervasive influence on rock music and... more

Jan 14, 2014 2:09 AM A&E Feature

 Theword “film” will probably survive to describe a particular form of motionpicture, but the physical medium of celluloid film is going the way ofhand-illuminated parchment after Gutenberg. Whether that’s progress or abackward step is an i.. more

Feb 18, 2013 3:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

film.jpg.jpe

Kathryn Bigelow upset the odds in 2009 when her indie-scale, grunt-level look at the Iraq War, The Hurt Locker, knocked aside her ex-husband James Cameron’s 3D extravaganza, Avatar, at Oscar time. Although her latest more

Jan 15, 2013 2:53 PM Film Reviews

blogimage19684.jpe

America's Black Holocaust Museum (ABHM) may have closed its doors, but the Milwaukee institution recently opened a window to the world by relaunching as a virtual museum... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage18340.jpe

This weekend marks the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest maritime tragedies in history: the sinking of the RMS Titanic, a disaster that killed more than 1,500 people. To commemorate the anniversary, two Milwaukee restaurants are host... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

<p> The <em>Titanic</em> already captured the public imagination while under construction and its maiden voyage was much anticipated. The mammoth liner was an engineering marvel with all modern conveniences, even in steerage. First-class passenge.. more

Mar 2, 2012 1:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

Although Avatar can never be as impressive on small screens as in theaters, and many 3D fans will never fully accept it in 2D, the Oscar-winner has been released for home viewing in the popular package of the moment—a set containing both a Blu-r.. more

Apr 25, 2010 8:57 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9263.jpe

Its director, James Cameron, hadlocked horns with studio execs as he obsessively-compulsi Titanic ,Film more

Dec 18, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage9039.jpe

Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more

Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7995.jpe

 Does the governor’s fix for Milwaukee’s bus system truly reflect what Milwaukee voters want?  In June, when Gov. Ji,News Features more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage5235.jpe

The convoluted landscape of the human psyche can be a real challenge to bring to the stage The Dig ,Theater more

Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage4692.jpe

Jeremy Enigk, who headlines an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight, was the shy, mysterious World Waits ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4692.jpe

Upon leaving the theater last night, I found myself oddly perturbed. James Cameron spent ten years on AVATAR, and yet the script wasn't very well-written. My intellectual sparring partner asked me what, exactly, I expected from a science-fiction m.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Express Fiction

SOCIAL UPDATES