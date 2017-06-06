James Devita
Performing Arts Weekly: June 8-14, 2017
Locally, Shakespeare’s at center stage: Off the Wall bloodies the stage floor with Titus Andronicus and Boozy Bard becomes embroiled in a Comedy of Errors. Meanwhile, several out-of-town plays and musical take place in Fish Creek, Spring Gr... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
‘American Song’ wonders about violence, family
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s premiere performance of Joanna Murray-Smith’s American Song is a one-man, one-act melodrama concerning a mass school shooting. While stimulating discussion, it falls sort of creating much drama, despite a c... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:40 PM Steve Spice Theater
From Murder Onstage to Murder on the Page
Actor, playwright, children’s author and volunteer EMT James DeVita discusses his debut adult novel, A Winsome Murder: a “cheap crime paperback novel” formula hoisted into a Shakespeare-haunted, blood-adorned whodunit. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:31 PM Kevin Lynch Off the Cuff
'A Midnight Cry' Returns To First Stage
Driving past Johnson Park on Fond du Lac Avenue between 17th and 20th Streets, you wouldn’t guess it was the site in 1842 of Deacon Samuel Brown’s farm more
Jan 5, 2014 9:49 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
APT’s ‘Antony and Cleopatra’
Is there such a thing as an “intimate epic”? If so, then perhaps American Players Theatre’s production of Antony and Cleopatra fits the bill. This pared-down version of Shakespeare’s historical tragedy opened Aug. 17 in APT’s Touchstone ... more
Aug 29, 2013 6:29 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Shakespeare Didn’t Need All Those Characters Anyway
Kate Buckley, a founding member of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, directs American Players Theatre’s late summer production of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra, opening this week in Spring Green. The theater’s more
Aug 8, 2013 2:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
American Players Theatre Impresses With 'Richard III'
Is there any literary character more malevolent than Shakespeare's Richard III? Deformed of body, malignant of mind, Richard murders his way to the throne of England. The “poisonous bunch-backed toad” is eventually undone, but not before more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Next Act's 'Vigil' Finds Comic Balance
Next Act Theatre's production of Morris Panych's Vigil is a work of art. The darkly comic story of a man waiting for his aunt to die requires a precise balance that director Mary MacDonald Kerr and company execute quite well... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Rep's Classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird'
The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilliantly balanced... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Off the Wall's 'Sisters Rosensweig' Filled to the Brim
The Sisters Rosensweig, much like its titular siblings, holds varying traits and attitudes, at times at odds with one another. Off the Wall Theatre's current production of the Wendy Wasserstein Broadway hit tries its best, and at times succ... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Dissection of a moment: Opening night with the Rep
A live full-cast stage feature consists of a great number of smaller moments all delicately interconnected. When it goes wrong, there are any number of reasons why it did. When it doesn’t there are just as many reasons why it worked. Occasionall.. more
Feb 6, 2012 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hanging Out Backstage Onstage With James DeVita
As the Milwaukee Rep’s Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks further sout.. more
Mar 26, 2011 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
APT For The Holidays?
As the summer begins, a reasonably large number of people begin to descend upon the tiny town of Spring Green Wisconsin for various reasons. A fair number of us will have gone there this summer for the American Players TheatreÂ’s annual summer s.. more
Jul 7, 2010 11:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
All's Well In Spring Green
The American Players’ Theatre's second Shakespeare show to open this summer is one of ShakespeareÂ’s problem plays. Not only is it a rather unseemly mix of comedy and tragedy, itÂ’s also get kind of a strange ending that feels a bit less than re.. more
Jun 19, 2010 11:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
First Stage's Thief Lord
First Stage Children’s Theatre continues its season with an accessibly complex show. The play opens with a chase. A pair of orphan brothersProsper and Bonafice are on the run from the police. Directed by Jeff Frank, the action takes the audience .. more
Jan 24, 2010 12:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Finer Details on Milwaukee Chamber's Brooklyn Boy.
Somewhere in the midst of things, my wife and I had forgotten that last night was Gallery Night. We ended up parking a bit farther from the Broadway Theatre Complex than we might’ve expected. We had dinner at the public market and milled about a b.. more
Apr 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber stages BROOKLYN BOY
Looking ahead beyond the next two months, you can almost see the summer theatre season approaching. One of the best things about summer theatre in Wisconsin is the opening of the American Players Theatre season. Though the snow is still melting on.. more
Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
How Milwaukee Does It
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments