RSS

James Dragolovich

theater1.jpg.jpe

Thirty-one years ago, Larry Shue’s comedy The Foreigner premiered in Milwaukee before achieving national acclaim off Broadway and regionally. Its most recent Brew City reprise takes place on Theatre Unchained’s intimate stage. John Baiocchi... more

Feb 19, 2014 5:25 PM Theater

Somewhere in the midst of starring in Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Understudy, actor Ken T. Williams started rehearsing for the next play that would be produced on the same stage by a different company altogether. He’s switching from theat... more

Feb 13, 2014 3:25 AM Theater

1618665_10152236899281103_1175976159_n.jpg.jpe

Somewhere in the midst of starring in Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Understudy, actor Ken T. Williams started rehearsing for the next play that would be produced on the same stage by a different company altogether. He’s switching from theat... more

Feb 9, 2014 6:59 PM Theater

fivewomen.jpg.jpe

Currently playing at Theatre Unchained is Alan Ball’s comedy, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress. Set during a Tennessee wedding reception, it tells the story of five bridesmaids getting to know each other as they duck in and out of a bedroo... more

Feb 2, 2014 9:21 PM Theater

theatre+unchained+fawlty+-+veal+substitute.jpg.jpe

Theatre Unchained presents a satisfying tribute to the 1970s TV sitcom Fawlty Towers. The John Cleese and Connie Booth sitcom is lovingly brought to stage in more

Oct 14, 2013 5:52 PM Theater

blogimage18485.jpe

Carte Blanche Studios' recent revival of the campy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors reminds us of just how fun a night at the theater can be, regardless of some of this production's challenges. It's been 30 years since the original off- more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Once again, Jimmy Dragolovich puts together a solidly impressive two-tiered set in the tiny space of the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre. Multiple doors open and shut and sometimes slam shut over the course of the comedy. It’s set in a brothel some.. more

Dec 14, 2010 8:04 PM Theater

There was a crispness to the early autumn air south of downtown. It was opening night of Carte Blanche's Studios' somewhat stylish staging of The Taming of the Shrew. As things began to get rolling, it became apparent that Mike Keiley was having.. more

Sep 24, 2010 7:45 PM Theater

blogimage6172.jpe

On Sept. 16, 1920, one of the world's first car bombs was detonated. The vehicle was a hor The Day Wall Street Exploded ,Books more

Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage5859.jpe

Defying the timeworn archetype of the cigar-chomping, loud-mouthed insult comedian, Norm MacDonald delivers his pointed barbs from behind a veneer of amiable aloofness, allowing him to feign innocence after even the most incendiary barbs. A... more

Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES