James Dragolovich
'The Foreigner' comes home to Milwaukee
Thirty-one years ago, Larry Shue’s comedy The Foreigner premiered in Milwaukee before achieving national acclaim off Broadway and regionally. Its most recent Brew City reprise takes place on Theatre Unchained’s intimate stage. John Baiocchi... more
Feb 19, 2014 5:25 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's Midwest Premiere
Somewhere in the midst of starring in Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Understudy, actor Ken T. Williams started rehearsing for the next play that would be produced on the same stage by a different company altogether. He’s switching from theat... more
Feb 13, 2014 3:25 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Madcap Matrimonial Comedy
Currently playing at Theatre Unchained is Alan Ball’s comedy, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress. Set during a Tennessee wedding reception, it tells the story of five bridesmaids getting to know each other as they duck in and out of a bedroo... more
Feb 2, 2014 9:21 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Unchaining the ‘Fawlty Towers’
Theatre Unchained presents a satisfying tribute to the 1970s TV sitcom Fawlty Towers. The John Cleese and Connie Booth sitcom is lovingly brought to stage in more
Oct 14, 2013 5:52 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Carte Blanche Sells Laughs in 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Carte Blanche Studios' recent revival of the campy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors reminds us of just how fun a night at the theater can be, regardless of some of this production's challenges. It's been 30 years since the original off- more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Going To A Staged Brothel For Christmas
Once again, Jimmy Dragolovich puts together a solidly impressive two-tiered set in the tiny space of the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre. Multiple doors open and shut and sometimes slam shut over the course of the comedy. It’s set in a brothel some.. more
Dec 14, 2010 8:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ensemble Dynamics: Carte Blanche's Taming of the Shrew
There was a crispness to the early autumn air south of downtown. It was opening night of Carte Blanche's Studios' somewhat stylish staging of The Taming of the Shrew. As things began to get rolling, it became apparent that Mike Keiley was having.. more
Sep 24, 2010 7:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Day Wall Street Exploded: A Story of America in Its First Age of Terror (Oxford University Press), by Beverly Gage
On Sept. 16, 1920, one of the world's first car bombs was detonated. The vehicle was a hor The Day Wall Street Exploded ,Books more
Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Norm MacDonald - CANCELED
Defying the timeworn archetype of the cigar-chomping, loud-mouthed insult comedian, Norm MacDonald delivers his pointed barbs from behind a veneer of amiable aloofness, allowing him to feign innocence after even the most incendiary barbs. A... more
Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee