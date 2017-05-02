RSS

James Fletcher

First Stage’s Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! Is a 90-minute show that is a fun and helpful glimpse into some of the situations real kids will find themselves in as they mature, whether Junie, herself is around or not. more

May 2, 2017 1:40 PM Theater

THEATER ‘Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook!’ Playwright Allison Gregory adapted Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! from a popular book series by Barbara Park. Gregory recently reflected on her work,Performing Arts Weekly more

Apr 25, 2017 1:42 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Robin Hood and his band of merry men and women get in plenty of laughs along with the requisite swashbuckling, bravery and heroism in First Stage’s world premiere, and while the good guys do battle with the bad guys in this production, the ... more

Feb 21, 2017 4:21 PM Theater

There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Renaissance Theaterworks and the Marquette University Theatre Department are staging Phylis Ravel’s acclaimed Censored on Final Approach, the still little-known story of Women Airforce Service Pilots in World War II. more

Apr 5, 2016 3:19 PM Theater

“Censored” is a most apropos word in the title of Phylis Ravel’s compelling, historical drama, Censored on Final Approach, which questions the possible censorship of sabotage of Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASP) planes during World W... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:45 PM Theater

Decades after her death, Maria Callas is still among the world’s best known opera stars. Every inch the diva, she was a temperamental force of nature and the power of her voice and her presence could never be ignored more

Aug 14, 2014 5:40 PM Theater

The First Stage Children’s Theater production of Jackie and Me is an inspirational tribute to Jackie Robinson, performed with the greatest of sincere intentions for a youthful audience. This is children’s theater and woe onto more

Apr 19, 2013 5:19 PM Theater

