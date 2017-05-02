James Fletcher
Nothing Crooked in First Stage’s ‘Junie B. Jones’
First Stage’s Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! Is a 90-minute show that is a fun and helpful glimpse into some of the situations real kids will find themselves in as they mature, whether Junie, herself is around or not. more
May 2, 2017 1:40 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: April 27-May 3, 2017
THEATER ‘Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook!’ Playwright Allison Gregory adapted Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! from a popular book series by Barbara Park. Gregory recently reflected on her work,Performing Arts Weekly more
Apr 25, 2017 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The Merry Boys and Girls of First Stage’s ‘Robin Hood’
Robin Hood and his band of merry men and women get in plenty of laughs along with the requisite swashbuckling, bravery and heroism in First Stage’s world premiere, and while the good guys do battle with the bad guys in this production, the ... more
Feb 21, 2017 4:21 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 2.16
There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Heroic Women 'Censored'
Renaissance Theaterworks and the Marquette University Theatre Department are staging Phylis Ravel’s acclaimed Censored on Final Approach, the still little-known story of Women Airforce Service Pilots in World War II. more
Apr 5, 2016 3:19 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Censored on Final Approach’ at Renaissance Theaterworks
“Censored” is a most apropos word in the title of Phylis Ravel’s compelling, historical drama, Censored on Final Approach, which questions the possible censorship of sabotage of Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASP) planes during World W... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Angela Iannone’s ‘Master Class’
Decades after her death, Maria Callas is still among the world’s best known opera stars. Every inch the diva, she was a temperamental force of nature and the power of her voice and her presence could never be ignored more
Aug 14, 2014 5:40 PM David Luhrssen Theater
Meet Jackie Robinson
The First Stage Children’s Theater production of Jackie and Me is an inspirational tribute to Jackie Robinson, performed with the greatest of sincere intentions for a youthful audience. This is children’s theater and woe onto more
Apr 19, 2013 5:19 PM Steve Spice Theater