Brewery Spotlight: Good City Brewing
The story may seem familiar, two grad school buddies makeMilwaukee their home, meet their future brewmaster and the rest is history.Hardly.David Dupee, an attorney by trade, started CraftFund,you know, how MobCraft got their start? And .. more
May 17, 2016 3:40 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
‘True Story’ Skirts the Truth
True Story is inspired by the memoir of Michael Finkel, an ambitious freelance writer, and his relations with Christian Longo, accused of killing his wife and three children in a particularly chilling manner. more
Apr 23, 2015 12:35 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Stop The Interview
For something calling itself the Guardians ofPeace (GOP), the anonymous hacker or hackers have crossed the line into threatsof violence. After several cinema chains buckled under the threat of “another911” if they showed The Interview , Sony.. more
Dec 18, 2014 8:00 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood 4 Comments
Third Person
Feature films with multiple stories in multiple places, yoked together under some common theme or other: It’s an idea as old as silent movies and the result has seldom been fully satisfying.Witness Third Person more
Jul 9, 2014 2:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: June 11
This Superman is an origin story that casts Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. We meet Superman as a youngster when his adopted Earth father, Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), advises Clark to keep his superpowers to himself more
Jun 11, 2013 11:02 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Winona Returns
Sep 23, 2012 1:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
James Franco's Broken Tower
<p> The Oscar-nominated James Franco plays the acting game shrewdly. The daytime soap opera star (“General Hospital) has headlined big Hollywood pictures (<em>Rise of the Planet of the Apes</em>) as well as smaller projects (<em>Milk</em>). With .. more
May 5, 2012 12:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
127 Hours on Blu-ray
The teeming multitudes shown under the opening credits of 127 Hours could be a clue. Extreme athlete Aron Ralston hikes, bikes and climbs in the remotest wilderness partly because he wants to be far from the crowdisolated even from those who l.. more
Apr 11, 2011 7:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Howl
Young Allen Ginsberg (played by James Franco) looks just a little nervous as he adjusts his plastic-framed glasses and steels himself to recite, for the first time, a remarkable poem called “Howl.” Shifting from that epochal 1955 reading to... more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Memorial Day Parade
Milwaukee’s annual Memorial Day Parade marches proudly once again this year, with plenty of marching units, bands and military vehicles on display. The parade begins at 2 p.m. at 4th Street and Wisconsin Ave., and marches east toward the more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
David Niec Presents ‘Twenty-Six Nights in the Desert’ at Dean Jensen Gallery
artist attempted to capture the wonder seen in “the chronological changing ofthe l StarryNight ,Art more
Nov 10, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
A Strong Case for Boulevard Theatre’s ‘Clarence Darrow’
Darrow would have made great fodder for today’stabloids, handling cases like Leopol ClarenceDarrow ,Theater more
Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Downtown Dining Week
This year’s Downtown Dining Week, which begins today and runs through June 4, features more participating restaurants than ever, 40 of them, up from the usual 30. Among the eateries that will be offering special menus with three-course meal... more
Jun 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee