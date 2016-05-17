RSS

James Franco

goodcitybrewing1.jpg.jpe

The story may seem familiar, two grad school buddies makeMilwaukee their home, meet their future brewmaster and the rest is history.Hardly.David Dupee, an attorney by trade, started CraftFund,you know, how MobCraft got their start? And .. more

May 17, 2016 3:40 PM Eat/Drink

film_truestory.jpg.jpe

True Story is inspired by the memoir of Michael Finkel, an ambitious freelance writer, and his relations with Christian Longo, accused of killing his wife and three children in a particularly chilling manner. more

Apr 23, 2015 12:35 PM Film Reviews

ihatehollywood_stoptheinterview.jpg.jpe

For something calling itself the Guardians ofPeace (GOP), the anonymous hacker or hackers have crossed the line into threatsof violence. After several cinema chains buckled under the threat of “another911” if they showed The Interview , Sony.. more

Dec 18, 2014 8:00 PM I Hate Hollywood 4 Comments

film.jpg.jpe

Feature films with multiple stories in multiple places, yoked together under some common theme or other: It’s an idea as old as silent movies and the result has seldom been fully satisfying.Witness Third Person more

Jul 9, 2014 2:00 AM Film Reviews

This Superman is an origin story that casts Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. We meet Superman as a youngster when his adopted Earth father, Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), advises Clark to keep his superpowers to himself more

Jun 11, 2013 11:02 PM Film Clips

Sep 23, 2012 1:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> The Oscar-nominated James Franco plays the acting game shrewdly. The daytime soap opera star (“General Hospital) has headlined big Hollywood pictures (<em>Rise of the Planet of the Apes</em>) as well as smaller projects (<em>Milk</em>). With .. more

May 5, 2012 12:51 PM I Hate Hollywood

The teeming multitudes shown under the opening credits of 127 Hours could be a clue. Extreme athlete Aron Ralston hikes, bikes and climbs in the remotest wilderness partly because he wants to be far from the crowdisolated even from those who l.. more

Apr 11, 2011 7:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12787.jpe

Young Allen Ginsberg (played by James Franco) looks just a little nervous as he adjusts his plastic-framed glasses and steels himself to recite, for the first time, a remarkable poem called “Howl.” Shifting from that epochal 1955 reading to... more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage11070.jpe

Milwaukee’s annual Memorial Day Parade marches proudly once again this year, with plenty of marching units, bands and military vehicles on display. The parade begins at 2 p.m. at 4th Street and Wisconsin Ave., and marches east toward the more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

artist attempted to capture the wonder seen in “the chronological changing ofthe l StarryNight ,Art more

Nov 10, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage8229.jpe

Darrow would have made great fodder for today’stabloids, handling cases like Leopol ClarenceDarrow ,Theater more

Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage6737.jpe

This year’s Downtown Dining Week, which begins today and runs through June 4, features more participating restaurants than ever, 40 of them, up from the usual 30. Among the eateries that will be offering special menus with three-course meal... more

Jun 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES