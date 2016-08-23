RSS

James And The Giant Peach

13906645_10154376281968349_2332497659009659812_n.jpg.jpe

It’s probably one of the stranger bits of children’s fiction to pass through the decades. The idea of a kid befriending garden bugs and a giant, magical peach doesn’t sound like the type of thing that would be appealing for a single printi.. more

Aug 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_firststage_a_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Theater

onmusic_latestflame.jpg.jpe

Jul 6, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

Waukesha Civic Theatre teams with the Adaptive Community Approach Program (ACAP) PlayMakers for the sixth consecutive year in an imaginative production of Roald Dahl’s classic James and the Giant Peach... more

Oct 10, 2012 3:16 PM Theater

blogimage13038.jpe

The shared goal of raising food for the Hunger Task Force unites the three Milwaukee acts on this bill. Sharking Hour combines alt-country and power-pop music, while singer-songwriter Micah Olsan strums up an acoustic, jammy shuffle more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11817.jpe

Tired of being pushed around by bullies, high school student Dave Lizewski (Johnson), purchases a wet suit and sets out to exact revenge in the guise of "Kick-Ass." His first encounter is a disaster that teaches Dave he'll need to toughen u... more

Aug 9, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES