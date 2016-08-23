James And The Giant Peach
Auditions for James and the Giant Peach
It’s probably one of the stranger bits of children’s fiction to pass through the decades. The idea of a kid befriending garden bugs and a giant, magical peach doesn’t sound like the type of thing that would be appealing for a single printi.. more
Aug 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Child Hero Pitted Against Horrid Aunts
The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Waukesha Civic’s Imaginative ‘James and the Giant Peach’
Waukesha Civic Theatre teams with the Adaptive Community Approach Program (ACAP) PlayMakers for the sixth consecutive year in an imaginative production of Roald Dahl’s classic James and the Giant Peach... more
Oct 10, 2012 3:16 PM Selena Milewski Theater
