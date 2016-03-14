James Godsil
Microsoft Was Right to Close Lionhead (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Twenty-One)
James Godsil, Co-Founder, Sweet Water Organics
A true entrepreneur is a visionary who can see beyond the conventional wisdom and turn a vision into a reality. Jim Godsil is such a person, a man who has been one of the pioneers in urban agriculture in Milwaukee. He had the vision to see ... more
From Somalia to Milwaukee (And Back Again)
Omar Gagale came to Milwaukee from Somalia and has been a successful businessman. He set up Lula's, an African restaurant on Oakland Avenue, and then co-founded Timbuktu in Riverwest. After many years in Milwaukee, Gagale has decided to ret... more
