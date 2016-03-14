James Godsil

RSS

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video

Mar 14, 2016 2:03 PM Video Games are Dumb

A true entrepreneur is a visionary who can see beyond the conventional wisdom and turn a vision into a reality. Jim Godsil is such a person, a man who has been one of the pioneers in urban agriculture in Milwaukee. He had the vision to see ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010 2 Comments

Omar Gagale came to Milwaukee from Somalia and has been a successful businessman. He set up Lula's, an African restaurant on Oakland Avenue, and then co-founded Timbuktu in Riverwest. After many years in Milwaukee, Gagale has decided to ret... more

Aug 9, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

