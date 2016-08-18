James Hall
Peck Pavilion to Host ‘Taste of Islands’
The Live @ Peck Pavilion series will close with Taste ofIslands, a celebration of the food, culture and music of Jamaica, on Saturday,Aug. 27 from 2-10 p.m.The festival will include performances from local Reggaebands UNI.. more
Aug 18, 2016 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Still Separate, Still Unequal
Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more
May 14, 2014 2:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
NAACP Elects James Hall President
The contentious campaign to elect new leadership of the Milwaukee branch of the NAACP ended on Saturday with a calm, orderly election at the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church on the city’s North Side.More than 300 members voted, a hist... more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments