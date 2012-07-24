RSS

James Holmes

blogimage19373.jpe

The first time I saw presidential candidate Barack Obama in Milwaukee... more

Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 17 Comments

<p> The cover of last week's <em>Entertainment Weekly </em>crowed “Batman's Killer Finale,” but no one counted on anyone taking the headline literally. But early morning on July 20 during the midnight screening of <em>The Dark Knight Rises</em>, .. more

Jul 21, 2012 6:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8465.jpe

The narratives portrayed in imaginative installations, images and objects at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in its exhibition, "American Story," which runs through the end of the year, reveal national diversity while celebrating person... more

Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES