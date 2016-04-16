James Kaplan
Jonathan West To Exit the Pfister This Month
Jonathan West has been active in local theater for quite some time. The writer/dramatist who had done work as the head writer for WPR’s Hotel Wisconsin and made quite an impression on the community with his work on the late Bialystock and Bloom Th.. more
Apr 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jonathan West hosts SHOP TALK at the Pfister
Former Milwaukee Bialystock and Bloom Theatre guru Jonathan West has recently been named Narrator for the historic Pfister Hotel downtown Milwaukee. The writer-in-residence presents the inaugural Pfister presentation of Shop Talk this mont.. more
Oct 16, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stellar Opening Night of Marquette’s ‘Loose Lips Sink Ships’
Marquette Theatre’s season gets off to a fantastic start with Loose Lips Sink Ships, a musical by Jacinda Duffin and Laurie Flanigan Hegge that features songs by Marquette’s James Kaplan. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:07 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Marquette Stages LOOSE LIPS
"Can you use an electric mixer? If so, you can learn to operate a drill." This was copy advertising factory jobs to women during World War II. A few million women entered the workforce during the ’40s to support the war effort. Jacinda Duf.. more
Sep 8, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Warm Up with the Lumberjacks
As the temperature drops outside, a good way to stay warm and entertained indoors is a visit to Sunset Playhouse’s production of Lumberjacks in Love (LiL). more
Jan 24, 2013 4:25 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Maltese Falcon
Director John Huston would go on to direct 36 more films, including six Oscar winners, but none of them are more cherished than his directorial debut, 1941’s The Maltese Falcon . The film was also the breakthrough for star Humphrey more
Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Silk Road in World History (Oxford University Press), by Xinru Liu
The Silk Road was a network of caravan trails linking China and India with the Mediterranean world in ancient and medieval times. Chinese historian Xinru Liu’s account is refreshing both for its view from the east end of the Road and its br... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Mexican Fiesta
What began as a Walker’s Point street festival circa 1977 is now an expansive, three-day taste of Mexican culture. The fiesta will feature regional cuisine from a variety of local sources, with vendors and exhibits involving music more
Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee