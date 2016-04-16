RSS

James Kaplan

rules-of-my-engagement_may-4.jpg.jpe

Jonathan West has been active in local theater for quite some time. The writer/dramatist who had done work as the head writer for WPR’s Hotel Wisconsin and made quite an impression on the community with his work on the late Bialystock and Bloom Th.. more

Apr 16, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

11252858_10206268740970813_5620384372477441813_n.jpg.jpe

Jonathan West

Former Milwaukee Bialystock and Bloom Theatre guru Jonathan West has recently been named Narrator for the historic Pfister Hotel downtown Milwaukee. The writer-in-residence presents the inaugural Pfister presentation of Shop Talk this mont.. more

Oct 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Marquette Theatre’s season gets off to a fantastic start with Loose Lips Sink Ships, a musical by Jacinda Duffin and Laurie Flanigan Hegge that features songs by Marquette’s James Kaplan. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:07 PM Theater

loose-lips.jpg.jpe

"Can you use an electric mixer? If so, you can learn to operate a drill." This was copy advertising factory jobs to women during World War II. A few million women entered the workforce during the ’40s to support the war effort. Jacinda Duf.. more

Sep 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theaterrev_lumberjacks.jpg.jpe

As the temperature drops outside, a good way to stay warm and entertained indoors is a visit to Sunset Playhouse’s production of Lumberjacks in Love (LiL). more

Jan 24, 2013 4:25 PM Theater

blogimage12673.jpe

Director John Huston would go on to direct 36 more films, including six Oscar winners, but none of them are more cherished than his directorial debut, 1941’s The Maltese Falcon . The film was also the breakthrough for star Humphrey more

Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Silk Road was a network of caravan trails linking China and India with the Mediterranean world in ancient and medieval times. Chinese historian Xinru Liu’s account is refreshing both for its view from the east end of the Road and its br... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage12018.jpe

What began as a Walker’s Point street festival circa 1977 is now an expansive, three-day taste of Mexican culture. The fiesta will feature regional cuisine from a variety of local sources, with vendors and exhibits involving music more

Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

