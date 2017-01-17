James Mcavoy
Film Clips 1.19
In Patriots Day, Mark Wahlberg portrays Sgt. Tommy Saunders, a fictionalized character useful for recounting the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the ensuing investigation. more
Jan 17, 2017 1:56 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 5.26
Neon bright colors share Alice Through the Looking Glass’ muted color pallet, creating moments of visual wonderment, the two-hour runtime craves more highly developed characters and more of a story than evidenced here. more
May 24, 2016 2:03 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: May 22
Drew Barrymore, whose most memorable role of the past decade cast her as Adam Sandler’s memory-challenged girl in 50 First Dates, returns here as his love interest. Following their disastrous introduction during a blind date, Jim and Lauren... more
May 22, 2014 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 30
Perhaps the hand of executive producer Ridley Scott (Blade Runner) is discernable in the future-is-now backdrop for this British crime drama. Many cool visual moments—London in glass and steel and a man chasing motorbikes on foot—dress up a... more
Jul 31, 2013 12:16 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Trance
Director Danny Boyle, after winning accolades for 127 Hours and Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire, turns to mind games with his latest film. Trance opens masterfully as an ironic art heist caper with a twist of amnesia. It turns more
Apr 15, 2013 1:33 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews