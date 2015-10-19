James Mcmahon
Milwaukee's Moustache Marvel
We talk with Milwaukee's Mustache Marvel James McMahon about the world of competitive facial hair. more
Oct 19, 2015 11:45 AM Eric Engelbart Off the Cuff
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Man Behind The WAMIs
On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half-hour of opinionated chit-chat between WMSE station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we welcome Wisconsin Area Music Industry president Jam.. more
Apr 11, 2013 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Santa Cycle Rampage
In one of the city’s most colorful new holiday traditions, dozens of bicyclists don Santa Claus costumes and ride across the city, stopping regularly for food and libations. This year’s ride begins at Café Hollander on Downer Avenue, an more
Dec 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee