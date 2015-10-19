RSS

James Mcmahon

pictures sacramento.jpg.jpe

We talk with Milwaukee's Mustache Marvel James McMahon about the world of competitive facial hair. more

Oct 19, 2015 11:45 AM Off the Cuff

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half-hour of opinionated chit-chat between WMSE station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we welcome Wisconsin Area Music Industry president Jam.. more

Apr 11, 2013 2:30 PM On Music

blogimage9174.jpe

In one of the city’s most colorful new holiday traditions, dozens of bicyclists don Santa Claus costumes and ride across the city, stopping regularly for food and libations. This year’s ride begins at Café Hollander on Downer Avenue, an more

Dec 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES