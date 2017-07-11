James Pickering
Optimist's Lighthearted 'Much Ado' for Summer 2017
This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Film Clips: June 8, 2017
In the psychological horror film It Comes at Night, Director Trey Edward Shults thrusts viewers into a situation without explanation, but enough facts become clear as the story moves on. more
Jun 6, 2017 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Performing Arts Weekly 11.10
The Rep produces The Foreigner, a comedy it once premiered decades penned by from its late playwright-in-residence, Larry Shue. Meanwhile, Acacia turns to the Little House books for A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas, Marquette gives us Two R... more
Nov 8, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Alchemist Theatre Stages ‘A Life in the Theatre’
The Alchemist Theatre’s production of David Mamet’s two-hander, A Life in the Theatre, is an exquisitely staged and sensitively performed offering. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:26 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Light, Shadow and Clutter in A Life In The Theatre
Opening night was packed. That was expected. Alchemist Theatre did an excellent job of putting together talent for their production of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre. The talent is well-known and well-respected in the community. There w.. more
Oct 2, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Life in the Theatre Opening at Month’s End
David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre is a stage drama in which the theater spends some time looking at itself in the mirror. It’s more than that, though: two real actors onstage play two fictitious actors on and offstage in a studio theatre environ.. more
Sep 13, 2016 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Bard Comes to Door County’s Garden at Björklunden
Door Shakespeare presents Julius Caesar, directed by James Pickering, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Joseph Hanreddy, June 29 through Aug. 20 in the Garden at Björklunden in Baileys Harbor. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:44 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘Juxtaposition’ Exhibition Coming to Inspiration Studios
In a continuing effort to bring new art and artists intoWest Allis, Inspiration Studios recently announced a collaborative exhibit byMilwaukee Riverwest artists, Mike Brylski and Tonia Kountz.“Juxtaposition” will adorn the gallery wall.. more
Mar 1, 2016 5:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
‘Of Mice and Men’ and Tragedy
Of Mice and Men, John Steinbeck’s poignant dustbowl drama set in the heart of the great depression has been effectively updated at the Milwaukee Rep under the direction of Mark Clements. more
Jan 25, 2016 9:48 AM Steve Spice Theater
Chamber Theatre Presents Three Faces of Love: The ballad of James and Tami
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Love Stories takes a meta approach to presenting three one-act plays by three celebrated playwrights. Real-life married couple Tami Workentin and James Pickering play the female and male leads in each two-person ... more
Dec 1, 2015 8:29 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Love Stories’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, in collaboration with UW-Milwaukee, presents Love Stories, an evening dedicated to the evolution of relationships through the words of three celebrated writers: George Bernard Shaw (Village Wooing), Bertolt Brecht... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:24 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
An Intimate Outdoor ‘Romeo and Juliet’
This summer Door Shakespeare stages an intimate outdoor Romeo and Juliet seeped in the look and feel of the early 20th century. more
Jul 8, 2015 12:23 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Playing ‘The Kreutzer Sonata’
Renaissance Theaterworks brings a somber depth to the stage as James Pickering stars in Nancy Harris’ sThe Kreutzer Sonata. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:17 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks’ Telling of Love, Jealously and Murder
Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Midwest premiere of Irish playwright Nancy Harris’ adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s novella of the same name, The Kreutzer Sonata. This one-man drama features James Pickering as title character Pozdnyshev, a... more
Jan 13, 2015 10:37 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Doubting the Right Thing
Hollywood clings to proven conventions, lazy as they can be, and there are few it has milked harder in recent years than the White Savior: the noble Caucasian who heroically stands up for a more
Nov 26, 2014 12:13 AM Evan Rytlewski Theater
Next Act's Tour de Force Season Closer
Next Act Theatre closes its season with a tour de force from playwright Henry Murray and a cast of veteran Milwaukee actors. Three Views of the Same Object explores, through three separate iterations, the story of Poppy and Jesse, an elderl... more
Apr 9, 2014 12:40 AM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Hamlet’ in Spring Green
As programming choices go, Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark is either one of the easiest or most difficult to make. On the one hand, Hamlet has instant recognition. Everyone read it in high school more
Jun 19, 2013 4:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Perfection and Imperfection Chase Life and Death
As late October finds its way to November, The Quasimondo celebrates the spirit of the season with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury's Halloween Tree. A group of boys trick-or-treating run across a tree that seems... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Revisiting Anne Frank
A haunting testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of impending tragedy, The Diary of Anne Frank has lost none of its timeless appeal. The drama’s unobtrusive simplicity quietly displays the unavoidable... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:21 PM Steve Spice Theater
‘Big’ Musical Heads to First Stage Children’s Theater
Penny Marshall’s 1988 film Big was a huge success for everyone involved. Beginning next week, First Stage Children’s Theater looks to find similarly “big” success with the little ones... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater