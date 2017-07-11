RSS

James Pickering

optismistbymichelleowczarski.jpg.jpe

This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more

Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Theater

katemara.jpg.jpe

In the psychological horror film It Comes at Night, Director Trey Edward Shults thrusts viewers into a situation without explanation, but enough facts become clear as the story moves on. more

Jun 6, 2017 3:27 PM Film Clips

paw_acacia.jpg.jpe

The Rep produces The Foreigner, a comedy it once premiered decades penned by from its late playwright-in-residence, Larry Shue. Meanwhile, Acacia turns to the Little House books for A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas, Marquette gives us Two R... more

Nov 8, 2016 4:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

alchemisttheatre.jpg.jpe

The Alchemist Theatre’s production of David Mamet’s two-hander, A Life in the Theatre, is an exquisitely staged and sensitively performed offering. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:26 PM Theater

14358756_10153690888551627_6032787780232764356_n.jpg.jpe

Opening night was packed. That was expected. Alchemist Theatre did an excellent job of putting together talent for their production of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre. The talent is well-known and well-respected in the community. There w.. more

Oct 2, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre is a stage drama in which the theater spends some time looking at itself in the mirror. It’s more than that, though: two real actors onstage play two fictitious actors on and offstage in a studio theatre environ.. more

Sep 13, 2016 5:00 AM Theater

Door Shakespeare presents Julius Caesar, directed by James Pickering, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Joseph Hanreddy, June 29 through Aug. 20 in the Garden at Björklunden in Baileys Harbor. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:44 PM Theater

juxtaposition.jpg.jpe

In a continuing effort to bring new art and artists intoWest Allis, Inspiration Studios recently announced a collaborative exhibit byMilwaukee Riverwest artists, Mike Brylski and Tonia Kountz.“Juxtaposition” will adorn the gallery wall.. more

Mar 1, 2016 5:09 PM Around MKE

miceandmen.jpg.jpe

Of Mice and Men, John Steinbeck’s poignant dustbowl drama set in the heart of the great depression has been effectively updated at the Milwaukee Rep under the direction of Mark Clements. more

Jan 25, 2016 9:48 AM Theater

theatrereview_mct_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Love Stories takes a meta approach to presenting three one-act plays by three celebrated playwrights. Real-life married couple Tami Workentin and James Pickering play the female and male leads in each two-person ... more

Dec 1, 2015 8:29 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, in collaboration with UW-Milwaukee, presents Love Stories, an evening dedicated to the evolution of relationships through the words of three celebrated writers: George Bernard Shaw (Village Wooing), Bertolt Brecht... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:24 PM Theater

theaterreview_pc_bruceambuel1.jpg.jpe

This summer Door Shakespeare stages an intimate outdoor Romeo and Juliet seeped in the look and feel of the early 20th century. more

Jul 8, 2015 12:23 AM Theater

theatrereview_renaissance_byrosse.zentner.jpg.jpe

Ross E. Zentner

Renaissance Theaterworks brings a somber depth to the stage as James Pickering stars in Nancy Harris’ sThe Kreutzer Sonata. more

Jan 27, 2015 11:17 PM Theater

theater2.jpg.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Midwest premiere of Irish playwright Nancy Harris’ adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s novella of the same name, The Kreutzer Sonata. This one-man drama features James Pickering as title character Pozdnyshev, a... more

Jan 13, 2015 10:37 PM Theater

freedom.jpg.jpe

Hollywood clings to proven conventions, lazy as they can be, and there are few it has milked harder in recent years than the White Savior: the noble Caucasian who heroically stands up for a more

Nov 26, 2014 12:13 AM Theater

nextact.jpg.jpe

Next Act Theatre closes its season with a tour de force from playwright Henry Murray and a cast of veteran Milwaukee actors. Three Views of the Same Object explores, through three separate iterations, the story of Poppy and Jesse, an elderl... more

Apr 9, 2014 12:40 AM Theater

As programming choices go, Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark is either one of the easiest or most difficult to make. On the one hand, Hamlet has instant recognition. Everyone read it in high school more

Jun 19, 2013 4:55 PM Theater

As late October finds its way to November, The Quasimondo celebrates the spirit of the season with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury's Halloween Tree. A group of boys trick-or-treating run across a tree that seems... more

Oct 30, 2012 1:23 PM Theater

annefrank.jpg.jpe

A haunting testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of impending tragedy, The Diary of Anne Frank has lost none of its timeless appeal. The drama’s unobtrusive simplicity quietly displays the unavoidable... more

Oct 30, 2012 1:21 PM Theater

Penny Marshall’s 1988 film Big was a huge success for everyone involved. Beginning next week, First Stage Children’s Theater looks to find similarly “big” success with the little ones... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES