RSS

James Santelle

sherlock_ft_image.jpg.jpe

Feeling perhaps that the character was stifling him from more serious literary work, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle attempted to kill of Sherlock Holmes in the 1893 short story The Final Problem . The character lived on most immediately in works t.. more

Sep 6, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

milwaukee-police-chief-ed-flynn-left-and-milwaukee-county-da-john-chisolm.jpg.jpe

As of this writing, we don’t know if U.S. Attorney James Santelle will investigate the death of Derek Williams while in the back of a Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) squad car... more

Sep 26, 2012 3:49 PM Expresso

blogimage12016.jpe

As a young girl living in Brooklyn, N.Y., Galeet Dardashti was fascinated by stories of her grandfather, a great Jewish cantor in Tehran whose voice drew Muslims to his synagogue. Her CD The Naming reclaims the endangered Persian-Jewish her... more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES