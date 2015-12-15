James Steeno Gallery
Sip and Shop With Little Ms. FancyPants
Wauwatosa-based specialist in “all things fun, fabric and fancy,” Little Ms. FancyPants, has curated a collection of artisans for an afternoon of shopping while taking the edge off with a drink or two. “Holiday Sip & Shop” takes place... more
Dec 15, 2015 8:24 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Local First Milwaukee's 'Buy Local Gift Fair'
Support local businesses by doing your holiday shopping at Local First Milwaukee’s “Buy Local Gift Fair” on Saturday, Nov. 30 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.The event, held for the first timeat the Mitchell Park Conservatory (The Domes; 524 S. Layton .. more
Nov 28, 2014 10:15 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Red Knife Lottery w/ Death Dream and Centipedes
On their 2005 debut album, So Much Drama , released before most of the band had hit drinking age, Red Knife Lottery shouted out songs about murder and betrayal, sounding like a far younger, far thrashier version of The Pretenders. more
May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee