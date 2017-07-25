RSS

James Valcq

michaelianblack.jpg.jpe

Laughter will ring through the city as the Milwaukee Comedy Festival returns next week. DanceMKE brings a three-week dance competition to Downtown Milwaukee’s Peck Pavilion, while Danceworks DanceLAB presents Ignite! A Hip Hop Experience, t... more

Jul 25, 2017 2:04 PM Performing Arts Weekly

thirdaveplayhouse.jpg.jpe

Sturgeon Bay’s Third Avenue Playhouse (239 N. Third Ave.) presents its second production of their ongoing summer-fall season, the musical Madame Sherry, a standout hit back in 1910. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:33 PM Theater

katherineduffy-e1430522769523.jpg.jpe

In the past, Katherine Duffy has appeared onstage with the Milwaukee Rep and the Skylight Music Theatre. This month she’s playing a dog in Door County. Yes, late this summer, the actress is starring as the title character in a production of A.R... more

Aug 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

firststage.jpg.jpe

For a little guy, Anatole the mouse has some pretty big ideas. How he manages to make life better for everyone around him is one of the themes in First Stage’s new musical, Anatole more

Mar 5, 2014 11:03 PM Theater

Hot Music: A humid, sun-drenched summer afternoon didn't deter a crowd from packing the “Sinkhole de My-Oh” concert held in the North Avenue parking lot for Chubby's Cheesesteaks, Sil's Drive-Thru and the Hotch-A-Do restaurant. To support t... more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES