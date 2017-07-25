James Valcq
Performing Arts Weekly: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Laughter will ring through the city as the Milwaukee Comedy Festival returns next week. DanceMKE brings a three-week dance competition to Downtown Milwaukee’s Peck Pavilion, while Danceworks DanceLAB presents Ignite! A Hip Hop Experience, t... more
Jul 25, 2017 2:04 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Performing Arts Weekly
Polishing an Old Gem
Sturgeon Bay’s Third Avenue Playhouse (239 N. Third Ave.) presents its second production of their ongoing summer-fall season, the musical Madame Sherry, a standout hit back in 1910. more
A Dog Onstage in Door County
In the past, Katherine Duffy has appeared onstage with the Milwaukee Rep and the Skylight Music Theatre. This month she’s playing a dog in Door County. Yes, late this summer, the actress is starring as the title character in a production of A.R... more
Aug 24, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Anatole, the Mouse with Big Ideas
For a little guy, Anatole the mouse has some pretty big ideas. How he manages to make life better for everyone around him is one of the themes in First Stage’s new musical, Anatole more
Mar 5, 2014 11:03 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Hot Music: A humid, sun-drenched summer afternoon didn't deter a crowd from packing the “Sinkhole de My-Oh” concert held in the North Avenue parking lot for Chubby's Cheesesteaks, Sil's Drive-Thru and the Hotch-A-Do restaurant. To support t... more
Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE