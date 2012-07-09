James Watrous Gallery
Milwaukee Art Connects with Madison's James Watrous Gallery
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Jul 9, 2012 10:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Exhibition Opening Exudes the Joy in Art @ Tory Folliard
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Jun 4, 2012 5:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Lucero w/ Amy LaVere, Cedric Burnside and Lightning Malcolm
It's almost a shame to lump in Lucero with all those other alt-country bands, since instead of the passive folk and timid retro-twang that predominate that genre, this Memphis group kicks up an edgier, rockier sound, a fiercer take on The R... more
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Soul Asylum @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino
Though Soul Asylum’s recent tendency toplay casinos and state fairs suggests the gr Hang Time ,Concert Reviews more
Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews