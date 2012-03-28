James Witkowiak
<p> Milwaukee Alderman James Witkowiak and Jose Perez are vying to represent District 12 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 12? Verify your voter registration and di.. more
Mar 28, 2012 5:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Development Is Central to South Side Race
On Tuesday, April 3, Walker's Point and near South Side voters can cast a ballot for longtime Milwaukee Alderman James Witkowiak or José Pérez, a newcomer to politics. Both candidates are highlighting their efforts to redevelop the neig more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee