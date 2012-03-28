RSS

James Witkowiak

blogimage8049.jpe

<p> Milwaukee Alderman James Witkowiak and Jose Perez are vying to represent District 12 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 12? Verify your voter registration and di.. more

Mar 28, 2012 5:50 PM Daily Dose

blogimage18102.jpe

On Tuesday, April 3, Walker's Point and near South Side voters can cast a ballot for longtime Milwaukee Alderman James Witkowiak or José Pérez, a newcomer to politics. Both candidates are highlighting their efforts to redevelop the neig more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage8049.jpe

Over the quarter-century-plus since her breakthrough album, 1980’s Happy Woman Blues, Lucinda Williams has built one of the strongest discographies in the modern country/folk canon. As her voice shows signs of wear and tear, taking on a rou... more

Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES