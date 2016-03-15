James Woods
Code 46, Cop & More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
In Code 46 Director Michael Winterbottom makes the most of his visually interesting settings below the fanciful Shanghai skyline in this near-future science-fiction drama. Tim Robbins stars as an insurance investigator lost in the corporate...
Mar 15, 2016 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Meryl Streep in Holocaust
The word "holocaust" had no particular meaning for most people until the 1970s, when it was given a capital H and turned into shorthand for the genocide waged against the Jewish people by the Nazi regime. The CBS mini-series "Holocaust" helped po..
Aug 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Legacy of Kobe Beef
Kobe Beef from Carnevor Photo by Kate Engbring Fantasia on an Ostinato
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 2 Comments