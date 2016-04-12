James Zager
In Tandem and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Collaborate on ‘Ernest in Love’
Jane Flieller, co-founder and managing director of In Tandem Theatre, and Jill Anna Ponasik, producing artistic director of Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT), have admired each other’s work for years and have come together for the first time to... more
Apr 12, 2016 4:42 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Maid Marian as Action Hero
Playwright/actress Liz Shipe deftly juggles action, comedy and drama with her latest. A Lady in Waiting relates a variation on the Robin Hood legend told from the perspective of a capable, independent Maid Marian and her companion, Aria more
Aug 14, 2014 5:43 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s 40th Year
“Don’t lose sight of the seeds but keep pushing forward,” says Artistic Director C. Michael Wright of his goals for Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s 40th season. “If you more
Aug 5, 2014 1:12 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Milwaukee Opera Theatre's 'Iolanthe' Trades Pomp for Circumstance
Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) completes its season with an exciting new production of Gilbert and Sullivan's 1882 comic operetta Iolanthe. Presented in partnership with Carroll University, Iolanthe marks MOT's first foray into the world... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music