This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 23 - Mar. 15, 2017
The circus comes to town—as does Big Gigantic, Katt Williams, Jamey Johnson, The Four Tops and Coolio. Yes, Coolio. more
Feb 21, 2017 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Jamey Johnson @ The Eagles Ballroom
Newly independent outlaw country singer Jamey Johnson kept the covers flowing Saturday night. more
Apr 13, 2015 11:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The Great Singing Cowboy
GeneAutry wasn’t the first singing cowboy, but he’s the one everyone remembers. Amellifluous singer and a fine horseman, and a charming if wooden actor, Autrybegan in the 1930s as a radio singer on WLS’ popular “National Barn D.. more
Dec 3, 2013 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Plainsmen
If The Plainsmen have the kind of name you'd expect to hear announced on “Simply Folk,” it's not the only place the Milwaukee septet ought to have a presence. Theirs is the kind of acoustic/electric Americana rock amalgam that more
Jan 18, 2013 3:10 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Various Artists
This CD/DVD set and Blu-ray disc live concert is a moving testament to the great American life of Johnny Cash. Cash embodied integrity, suffering, perseverance, redemption, hard-won truth and generosity of spirit, especially for the downtro... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Jamey Johnson
Hailing from Alabama, the scruffy ex-Marine Jamey Johnson brings a romantic and compassionate sound into his traditional country music. Known for his ability to craft Country Music Award-concurring songs like the CMA’s 2007 Song of more
Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee