Jamey Johnson

The circus comes to town—as does Big Gigantic, Katt Williams, Jamey Johnson, The Four Tops and Coolio. Yes, Coolio. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo Credit: Alexander Stafford

Newly independent outlaw country singer Jamey Johnson kept the covers flowing Saturday night. more

Apr 13, 2015 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

  GeneAutry wasn’t the first singing cowboy, but he’s the one everyone remembers. Amellifluous singer and a fine horseman, and a charming if wooden actor, Autrybegan in the 1930s as a radio singer on WLS’ popular “National Barn D.. more

Dec 3, 2013 6:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

If The Plainsmen have the kind of name you'd expect to hear announced on “Simply Folk,” it's not the only place the Milwaukee septet ought to have a presence. Theirs is the kind of acoustic/electric Americana rock amalgam that more

Jan 18, 2013 3:10 PM Album Reviews

This CD/DVD set and Blu-ray disc live concert is a moving testament to the great American life of Johnny Cash. Cash embodied integrity, suffering, perseverance, redemption, hard-won truth and generosity of spirit, especially for the downtro... more

Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Album Reviews

Hailing from Alabama, the scruffy ex-Marine Jamey Johnson brings a romantic and compassionate sound into his traditional country music. Known for his ability to craft Country Music Award-concurring songs like the CMA’s 2007 Song of more

Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

