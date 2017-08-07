RSS

Jamie Breiwick

Three groups of Milwaukee players delved into the repertoire of jazz music’s long history and intimated what the genre’s future could be. more

Aug 7, 2017 10:07 AM Concert Reviews

The state of jazz music in Milwaukee more

Aug 11, 2015 6:07 PM A&E Feature

Bryan Mir

With his jazz group Dreamland, Jamie Breiwick considers Thelonious Monk from all angles. more

Jan 20, 2015 9:53 PM Music Feature

Manty Ellis is considered a cornerstone of Milwaukee jazz. In 1970, he co-founded the city’s first jazz program at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, which cultivated many players who went on to become successful here and elsewhere. Now 8... more

Dec 4, 2013 1:09 AM Off the Cuff

Jazz may not be the music that made Milwaukee famous, but the local scene has been looking vibrant lately. Credit that development to the young generations of musicians who have inherited the scene and made it their own. Enough of the city’... more

Jan 30, 2013 4:01 PM Local Music

<p>Three Milwaukee acts will celebrate new album releases on Friday, two of them at the same venue. Folk-rockers <strong>Juniper Tar</strong> have invited a small army of guest musicians, including Paul Cebar, Trapper Schoepp, The Championship\'s .. more

Apr 26, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

In a recent interview, Hope Sandoval let it drop that her long-dormant ’90s band Mazzy Star hasn’t actually broken up, and is slowly working on new material. It was a bit like learning Jeff Mangum is putting the finishing touches on a new N... more

Oct 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

