Jamie Breiwick
Jazz Visions on the Lake Offered Three Distinct Takes on the Genre
Three groups of Milwaukee players delved into the repertoire of jazz music's long history and intimated what the genre's future could be.
Aug 7, 2017 10:07 AM Tyler Friedman Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Jazz
The state of jazz music in Milwaukee
Aug 11, 2015 6:07 PM Tyler Friedman A&E Feature
Jamie Breiwick’s Dreamland Considers the Mysteries of Monk
With his jazz group Dreamland, Jamie Breiwick considers Thelonious Monk from all angles.
Jan 20, 2015 9:53 PM Kevin Lynch Music Feature
Off the Cuff with Manty Ellis
Manty Ellis is considered a cornerstone of Milwaukee jazz. In 1970, he co-founded the city's first jazz program at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, which cultivated many players who went on to become successful here and elsewhere. Now 8...
Dec 4, 2013 1:09 AM Brandon Miller Off the Cuff
Young Talent Injects Life into Milwaukee’s Jazz Scene
Jazz may not be the music that made Milwaukee famous, but the local scene has been looking vibrant lately. Credit that development to the young generations of musicians who have inherited the scene and made it their own. Enough of the city'...
Jan 30, 2013 4:01 PM Kevin Lynch Local Music
Local Music Wrap-Up: Jamie Breiwick, Skappleton, Lisa Gatewood, Zaire
<p>Three Milwaukee acts will celebrate new album releases on Friday, two of them at the same venue. Folk-rockers <strong>Juniper Tar</strong> have invited a small army of guest musicians, including Paul Cebar, Trapper Schoepp, The Championship\'s ..
Apr 26, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions
In a recent interview, Hope Sandoval let it drop that her long-dormant '90s band Mazzy Star hasn't actually broken up, and is slowly working on new material. It was a bit like learning Jeff Mangum is putting the finishing touches on a new N...
Oct 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee