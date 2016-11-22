Jamie Cheatham
Performing Arts Weekly 11.24
Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity returns to the Marcus Center for a second year in a row. The production features many new actors and new direction under Malkia Stampley. Performances run Dec. 1-11. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Two by Kenneth Lonergan in two weeks
Nov 17, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Marquette Theatre’s Hopeful ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
Marquette Theatre’s production of Harper Lee’s classic, To Kill a Mockingbird, is timely, and this team of student actors tells it carefully and consciously. more
Nov 17, 2015 10:39 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
‘The Liar’ at Marquette
David Ives’ The Liar, Jamie Cheatham is directing, translated and adapted from Pierre Corneille’s 1643 French comedy of the same name, is filled with humorous moments and quick-witted banter bound to get a laugh out of everyone. more
Feb 17, 2015 11:25 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee