Jamie Lee Rake

bookreview_fearofanorbplanet.jpg.jpe

Fear of a Norb Planet: The Complete MaximumRockNRoll Columns 1994-1998 by Rev. Norb (Norbert Rozek) is a compelling read from a strangely, amusingly obsessive dude, who sometimes wrote entertainingly about rumblings on the punk-rock undergr... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:16 PM Books

flyingcarpet.jpg.jpe

On Flying Carpet, the German world music ensemble Quadro Nuevo collaborate with Cairo Steps, a German jazz band, on an album that explores the music of the Middle East. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:50 PM Album Reviews

superbitch.jpg.jpe

With the release of Superbitch, Milwaukee’s Black Belt Theatre concoct a welcome tonic countering the emotional direness of current commercial radio hard music. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:58 PM Album Reviews

alteredfivebluesband.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Altered Five Blues Band releases its fourth album, Charmed & Dangerous on the national label Blind Pig with notable producer Tom Hambridge. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:21 PM Album Reviews

talinka.jpg.jpe

European group Talinka releases an album of undefinable yet jazz-influenced music. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:06 PM Album Reviews

roxicopland.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee jazz singer Roxi Copland releases her third album, Bad Decision. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:01 PM Album Reviews

theitis.jpg.jpe

Ricky Phontaine, a Milwaukee rapper with an alias adapted from a minor character on Martin Lawrence’s ’90s sitcom, debuts as an album artist with his artistic persona fully formed. more

Jul 11, 2017 2:04 PM Album Reviews

staxclassics.jpg.jpe

In a reversal of the usual American order of the day, Stax’s stars were African American but behind them stood integrated ensembles such as The MGs. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:58 PM Album Reviews

shortorder_dinos_c.jpg.jpe

Into its third generation as a tavern-restaurant, Dino’s Riverwest (808 E. Chambers St.) offers an unpretentiously homey decor in which to dine on Italian fare smartly presented. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:17 PM Short Order

shortorder_jackrabbitslims_a.jpg.jpe

Jack Rabbit Slims (8028 W. National Ave.) is a wood-paneled hutch of a sports bar and restaurant beckoning with a colorfully cartoonish neon depiction of its mascot critter. Slims meat-intensive menu features lots of hearty protein options.... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:55 PM Short Order

shortorderpatrobins.jpg.jpe

Photo by Pat Robins

With a mirrored wall, portraits of jazz greats and a wide gamut of jazzy sounds coursing through its cozy confines, City.Net Café (306 E. Wisconsin Ave.) has a cosmopolitan, yet comfy take on a breakfast-lunch nook and coffee house. more

Sep 27, 2016 4:10 PM Short Order

ashleysq.jpg.jpe

Soul food is proof that adversity can lead to invention—delicious, filling invention. Milwaukee offers several great options. more

Jun 7, 2016 4:17 PM Dining Out

albumreviewclitboys.jpg.jpe

If the sonic attack on The Clitboys’ lone vinyl release, the just-reissued We Don’t Play The Game, differs little from what was coming from the punk undergrounds elsewhere, the band’s attitude was at least a bit more developed than many. Mi... more

Dec 1, 2015 5:50 PM Album Reviews

albumreviewdomanski.jpg.jpe

Muskego’s John Domanski and the Daydreamers reside in an almost deceptively airy space on their debut EP, Ignite. Consciously looking to the ’90s for inspiration, their sound approaches a masculine complement to the folk emphasis of Lilith ... more

Oct 20, 2015 6:54 PM Album Reviews

so_dickeys_5_photoscourtesyofdickeys.jpg.jpe

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (five Southeastern Wisconsin locations) derives from BBQ styles native to the central and eastern regions of the Lone Star State. Dickey’s offers a wide variety of savory fare and don’t forget to ask for a free cone of... more

Oct 6, 2015 7:21 PM Short Order

albumreviewfrancesca.jpg.jpe

Forever, the third album by Milwaukee folkie Francesc, rings with a generally more positive, even slyer, frame of mind than her previous Lucky One. It is carried confidently by Francesca and her mostly two-man acoustic band, the 440 Hum. more

Oct 6, 2015 6:39 PM Album Reviews

albumreviewnoracollins.jpg.jpe

My Radio is Brookfield country singer Nora Collins’ most commercial release yet. Its radio readiness comes from recording in Nashville with the same sorts of studio gloss, heavy guitar tones and rhythmic inflections derived from hip-hop. more

Sep 15, 2015 4:59 PM Album Reviews

albumreviewpattyandcraig.jpg.jpe

Paint Me a Picture, the second album by Milwaukee folkies Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen brings together two singular but complementary musical personalities. Stevenson’s songs tend toward personal vignettes from which she draws more uni... more

Sep 15, 2015 4:56 PM Album Reviews

daddys-1.jpg.jpe

The menu at Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille (754 N. 27th St.) includes a daily soul food buffet, as well as specialty items ranging including tilapia tacos, stuffed baked potatoes and chicken n’ waffles. Daddy’s is a soul food gem in the city si... more

Aug 25, 2015 7:23 PM Dining Out

shortorder_babaghanouj_a_bylaurenkirsch_.jpg.jpe

The East Side corner spot that once housed Greek Village Gyros has become Baba Ghanouj, 1888 N. Humboldt Ave. Much has remained, including gyros, Greek salads and fries, a bright airy ambience and friendly service. more

Aug 25, 2015 7:19 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

Gleasons.jpg

The Milwaukee septet The Gleasons have released their fourth album of soulful Celtic pop, Worries at the Gate. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:55 PM Album Reviews

MidnightLiedtke.jpg

On his first album, Milwaukee’s Jon "Midnight" Liedtke follows in the line of such funky electric blues-rock guitarists as Johnny Winter, Elvin Bishop and Stevie Ray Vaughan. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Album Reviews

beccagreynotes.jpg.jpe

On their second release, Volume Two, Milwaukee’s Rebecca and the Grey Notes perform a smart, sincere amalgam of unassumingly sweet acoustic country, light blues rock swagger and a hooky sort of Americana. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:44 PM Album Reviews

maras.jpg.jpe

Mara’s Grill is s quaint and cozy 10-seat eatery decorated with bric-a-brac from the proprietors’ Guatemalan homeland and with four Guatemalan entrées listed on a menu. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:57 PM Short Order

thesufferingstage.jpg.jpe

The sorrow most associated with country and bluegrass is more often derived from romantic heartbreak and sentimentality than the sadness Joseph Huber proffers on The Suffering Stage. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:23 PM Album Reviews

bigdownunder.jpg.jpe

Big Down Under, the second album in nine years for Milwaukee hard-rockers Blame It On Cain, reveals just how much vocals can inform the perception of a band. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:33 PM Album Reviews

jupiterinlove.jpg.jpe

The amalgam of ’70s Anglo glitter and ’80s Goth by Milwaukee’s one-man band Jupiter In Velvet sounds vitally nostalgic on his fifth album, In2 the Arms of Love. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:25 PM Album Reviews

norahjonesconcert.jpg.jpe

Norah Jones returned to her roots throughout her return to the Riverside Theater. more

Jun 5, 2017 10:31 AM Concert Reviews

concertreview_b_jte_bykelseamcculloch.jpg.jpe

Justin Townes Earle demonstrated more than a few similarities with his father during his feisty set. more

May 23, 2017 2:29 PM Concert Reviews

jamaicankitchen.jpg.jpe

Review of the Jamaican Grill & Kitchen food truck at Club Timbuktu more

May 23, 2017 2:13 PM Short Order

kinky friedman may 2 milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Hank Snyder

Country journeyman Kinky Friedman delivered a night of bawdy laughs and pervasive sadness at his return to Shank Hall. more

May 4, 2017 1:46 PM Concert Reviews

dacewithme.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Alyssia Dominguez incorporates her Hispanic roots into the pop end of country for a sound that seems poised for popularity. Given the mariachi brass in Johnny Cash’s �,Album Reviews more

May 2, 2017 1:27 PM Album Reviews

allison hade.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Allison Hade

Country veteran Marty Stuart proved to be a generous bandleader at his honky-tonk-heavy show at The Rave’s bar venue. more

Apr 10, 2017 11:17 AM Concert Reviews

playinitcool.jpg.jpe

Paul Kaye was so dedicated to blues that he left New York City and planted roots in Chicago. That dedication is evidenced on his debut album, Playin’ It Cool. Kaye nor his Cartel aren’t reinventing any wheels on Cool, but it’s worth some le... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:11 PM Album Reviews

juli wood.jpg.jpe

Former Milwaukeean Juli Wood conveyed passion with both her saxophone and her voice during her welcome return Thursday. more

Mar 24, 2017 12:42 AM Concert Reviews

