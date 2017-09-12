Jamie Lee Rake
Fear of a Norb Planet: The Complete MaximumRockNRoll Columns 1994-1998 (Bulge), by Rev. Norb (Norbert Rozek)
Fear of a Norb Planet: The Complete MaximumRockNRoll Columns 1994-1998 by Rev. Norb (Norbert Rozek) is a compelling read from a strangely, amusingly obsessive dude, who sometimes wrote entertainingly about rumblings on the punk-rock undergr... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:16 PM Jamie Lee Rake Books
Quadro Nuevo/Cairo: Steps Flying Carpet (Just in Time Records)
On Flying Carpet, the German world music ensemble Quadro Nuevo collaborate with Cairo Steps, a German jazz band, on an album that explores the music of the Middle East. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:50 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Black Belt Theatre: Superbitch
With the release of Superbitch, Milwaukee’s Black Belt Theatre concoct a welcome tonic countering the emotional direness of current commercial radio hard music. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:58 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Altered Five Blues Band: Charmed & Dangerous (Blind Pig)
Milwaukee’s Altered Five Blues Band releases its fourth album, Charmed & Dangerous on the national label Blind Pig with notable producer Tom Hambridge. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:21 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Talinka: Talinka (MoonJune Records)
European group Talinka releases an album of undefinable yet jazz-influenced music. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:06 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Roxi Copland: Bad Decision
Milwaukee jazz singer Roxi Copland releases her third album, Bad Decision. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:01 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Ricky Phontaine: The Itis (Pretty Good Music)
Ricky Phontaine, a Milwaukee rapper with an alias adapted from a minor character on Martin Lawrence’s ’90s sitcom, debuts as an album artist with his artistic persona fully formed. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:04 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Stax Classics (Rhino)
In a reversal of the usual American order of the day, Stax’s stars were African American but behind them stood integrated ensembles such as The MGs. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:58 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Dino’s Serves Italian Tradition in Riverwest
Into its third generation as a tavern-restaurant, Dino’s Riverwest (808 E. Chambers St.) offers an unpretentiously homey decor in which to dine on Italian fare smartly presented. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:17 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Belt-Busting Menu at Jack Rabbit Slims
Jack Rabbit Slims (8028 W. National Ave.) is a wood-paneled hutch of a sports bar and restaurant beckoning with a colorfully cartoonish neon depiction of its mascot critter. Slims meat-intensive menu features lots of hearty protein options.... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:55 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Jazzy Downtown Cafe
With a mirrored wall, portraits of jazz greats and a wide gamut of jazzy sounds coursing through its cozy confines, City.Net Café (306 E. Wisconsin Ave.) has a cosmopolitan, yet comfy take on a breakfast-lunch nook and coffee house. more
Sep 27, 2016 4:10 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Seeking Soul Food in Milwaukee
Soul food is proof that adversity can lead to invention—delicious, filling invention. Milwaukee offers several great options. more
Jun 7, 2016 4:17 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Out
The Clitboys: We Don’t Play The Game (Beer City)
If the sonic attack on The Clitboys’ lone vinyl release, the just-reissued We Don’t Play The Game, differs little from what was coming from the punk undergrounds elsewhere, the band’s attitude was at least a bit more developed than many. Mi... more
Dec 1, 2015 5:50 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
John Domanski and the Daydreamers: Ignite
Muskego’s John Domanski and the Daydreamers reside in an almost deceptively airy space on their debut EP, Ignite. Consciously looking to the ’90s for inspiration, their sound approaches a masculine complement to the folk emphasis of Lilith ... more
Oct 20, 2015 6:54 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Lone Star-Style Barbecue
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (five Southeastern Wisconsin locations) derives from BBQ styles native to the central and eastern regions of the Lone Star State. Dickey’s offers a wide variety of savory fare and don’t forget to ask for a free cone of... more
Oct 6, 2015 7:21 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Francesca and the 440 Hum: Forever
Forever, the third album by Milwaukee folkie Francesc, rings with a generally more positive, even slyer, frame of mind than her previous Lucky One. It is carried confidently by Francesca and her mostly two-man acoustic band, the 440 Hum. more
Oct 6, 2015 6:39 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Nora Collins: My Radio
My Radio is Brookfield country singer Nora Collins’ most commercial release yet. Its radio readiness comes from recording in Nashville with the same sorts of studio gloss, heavy guitar tones and rhythmic inflections derived from hip-hop. more
Sep 15, 2015 4:59 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen: Paint Me a Picture (Larrea Music)
Paint Me a Picture, the second album by Milwaukee folkies Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen brings together two singular but complementary musical personalities. Stevenson’s songs tend toward personal vignettes from which she draws more uni... more
Sep 15, 2015 4:56 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Soul Food Buffet
The menu at Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille (754 N. 27th St.) includes a daily soul food buffet, as well as specialty items ranging including tilapia tacos, stuffed baked potatoes and chicken n’ waffles. Daddy’s is a soul food gem in the city si... more
Aug 25, 2015 7:23 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Out
Baba Ghanouj, Shish-kabob and More
The East Side corner spot that once housed Greek Village Gyros has become Baba Ghanouj, 1888 N. Humboldt Ave. Much has remained, including gyros, Greek salads and fries, a bright airy ambience and friendly service. more
Aug 25, 2015 7:19 PM David Luhrssen Dining Out 1 Comments
The Gleasons: Worries at the Gate
The Milwaukee septet The Gleasons have released their fourth album of soulful Celtic pop, Worries at the Gate. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:55 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Midnight Liedtke: You Can't Get The Blues If You've Already Got 'em
On his first album, Milwaukee’s Jon "Midnight" Liedtke follows in the line of such funky electric blues-rock guitarists as Johnny Winter, Elvin Bishop and Stevie Ray Vaughan. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Rebecca and the Grey Notes: Volume Two
On their second release, Volume Two, Milwaukee’s Rebecca and the Grey Notes perform a smart, sincere amalgam of unassumingly sweet acoustic country, light blues rock swagger and a hooky sort of Americana. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:44 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Mara's Grill Ventures South of Mexico to Guatamala
Mara’s Grill is s quaint and cozy 10-seat eatery decorated with bric-a-brac from the proprietors’ Guatemalan homeland and with four Guatemalan entrées listed on a menu. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:57 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Joseph Huber: The Suffering Stage
The sorrow most associated with country and bluegrass is more often derived from romantic heartbreak and sentimentality than the sadness Joseph Huber proffers on The Suffering Stage. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:23 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Blame It On Cain: Big Down Under (Candy Cain’d Recordings)
Big Down Under, the second album in nine years for Milwaukee hard-rockers Blame It On Cain, reveals just how much vocals can inform the perception of a band. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:33 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Jupiter In Velvet: In2 the Arms of Love (Free 2b Free Records)
The amalgam of ’70s Anglo glitter and ’80s Goth by Milwaukee’s one-man band Jupiter In Velvet sounds vitally nostalgic on his fifth album, In2 the Arms of Love. more
Jun 6, 2017 2:25 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Norah Jones w/ The Candles @ The Riverside Theater
Norah Jones returned to her roots throughout her return to the Riverside Theater. more
Jun 5, 2017 10:31 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Justin Townes Earle w/ The Sadies and Sammy Brue @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Justin Townes Earle demonstrated more than a few similarities with his father during his feisty set. more
May 23, 2017 2:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Jamaican Grill at Club Timbuktu
Review of the Jamaican Grill & Kitchen food truck at Club Timbuktu more
May 23, 2017 2:13 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Kinky Friedman @ Shank Hall
Country journeyman Kinky Friedman delivered a night of bawdy laughs and pervasive sadness at his return to Shank Hall. more
May 4, 2017 1:46 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Alyssia Dominguez: Dance With Me
Milwaukee’s Alyssia Dominguez incorporates her Hispanic roots into the pop end of country for a sound that seems poised for popularity. Given the mariachi brass in Johnny Cash’s �,Album Reviews more
May 2, 2017 1:27 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives w/ Kelsey Waldon @ The Rave
Country veteran Marty Stuart proved to be a generous bandleader at his honky-tonk-heavy show at The Rave’s bar venue. more
Apr 10, 2017 11:17 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Paul Kaye and The Blues Cartel: Playin’ It Cool
Paul Kaye was so dedicated to blues that he left New York City and planted roots in Chicago. That dedication is evidenced on his debut album, Playin’ It Cool. Kaye nor his Cartel aren’t reinventing any wheels on Cool, but it’s worth some le... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:11 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Juli Wood Trio @ The Jazz Estate
Former Milwaukeean Juli Wood conveyed passion with both her saxophone and her voice during her welcome return Thursday. more
Mar 24, 2017 12:42 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews