Jan Kellogg
Wild Space’s Debra Loewen Marks Three Decades of Dance Making with ‘Wild at 30’
Debra Loewen’s Wild Space Dance Company celebrates 30 years of creating site-specific works with its upcoming performance, Wild at 30, at Next Act Theatre, May 4-6. more
May 2, 2017 1:13 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Where They Drink
Kyle Cherek, host of “Wisconsin Foodie” on PBS, knows that good food and good drinks go hand in hand. He believes a skilled bartender can do wonders just like some of the best cooks. “My fiancée tends to follow more
Mar 14, 2014 4:47 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
Wild Space in Wild Space
A newborn park in the center of Milwaukee is the dramatic setting for Acts of Wilderness, a new site-specific spectacle that Debra Loewen and her Wild Space Dance Company will present on Sept more
Sep 20, 2013 12:34 AM John Schneider Classical Music
