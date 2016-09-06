RSS

Jan Serr

artreview_villaterrace_a.jpg.jpe

Nature can be unruly, but in the hands of artist Roy Staab, earthy materials become the stuff from which neat geometries are made. Staab’s work is expanded in the exhibition “Nature in Three Parts,” on view through Sept. 18 at the Villa ... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:20 PM Visual Arts

art.jpg.jpe

Dance is inherently based in time and motion. Artist Jan Serr suspends moments of the dancers’ art through a brightly lyrical series of monotype prints in an exhibition more

Sep 17, 2014 1:14 AM Visual Arts

Apr 16, 2013 10:59 PM Visual Arts

blogimage19677.jpe

UW-Milwaukee is honoring 50 years of support for art, dance, design, music and theater by sponsoring the Peck School of the Arts' “Year of the Arts.” To jump-start the celebration, the... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage9182.jpe

Ten bands from the Milwaukee and Chicago area will perform at Kelly’s Bleachers 2 in Wind Lake, Wis., as part of a day-long benefit for Toys for Tots. Scheduled performers include Julie Schroeder, The Carpetbaggers, The Liam Ford Band, Luky... more

Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES