Jane Austen
Pride and Prejudice (SelfMadeHero), by Jane Austen, Ian Edginton and Robert Deas
A graphic novelization of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice that conveys the intent of the original story. more
Mar 17, 2015 7:57 PM David Luhrssen Books
‘Persuasion’ in Mequon
Jennifer Le Blanc’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, winner of the Silicon Valley Small Theatre Association 2013 Standout New Works Award, is praised for preserving the author’s intellect and wit and Acacia Theatre Company will prese... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Austenland
Do romance fantasies make promises reality can never keep? Austenland wavers between dismissing and embracing the daydreaming, fantasy allure of the world’s toniest romance writer, Jane Austen. Perhaps the film’s refusal to go with “either ... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:33 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Jane Austen’s Breathless Longing
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater glides into the New Year with a very precise staging of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Mark Healy's script does a pretty good job of distilling some 120,000 written words on the page to a more
Dec 20, 2012 4:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Acacia Theatre Adapts Jane Austen's 'Emma'
Concerning the headstrong heroine of her fourth novel, Emma, author Jane Austen said she had created a character that not many people would like. In spite of Austen's estimation, however, the independently wealthy and overconfident Emma Woo... more
Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shannon Tyburski, Jane Austen and Acacia's cozy cavern
People often ask me if the theatre activity in Milwaukee dies-down in summer. (It doesn’t.) If there is a slow-down point in the summer, it’s probably in July. This coming week, there’s almost nothing opening. Next week, though: four shows openi.. more
Jul 4, 2011 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Acacia Theatre Looking For Emma
Acacia Theatre Company is looking for a cast for its latest production—a stage adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma written by John Jory. The story of a wealthy, young woman harrowingly devoid of self-doubt will be brought to the stage of Concordia.. more
Apr 21, 2011 11:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Another Big Weekend Of Openings
September continues unabated. And as September continue, September continues to be busy. Five shows open this weekend and they’re all comedies. Here’s a look at some of the theatre openings that lie ahead: THURSDAY THE 23RD Cart Blanche Stud.. more
Sep 22, 2010 9:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Austen’s Powers
Jane Austen remains one of the best-loved authors in the English language. Her novels poss Confessions of a Jane Austen Addict ,Books more
Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
A First Look at the cast of the Rep’s PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
Every now and again, I’ll write something for blog or print that’s almost exclusively for my wife. Usually it’s a stray sentence or two, but this whole entry is written with her in mind. She’s a huge fan of Pride and Prejudice. Yesterday the Milwa.. more
Feb 12, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
